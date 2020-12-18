N.H. patents through Dec. 20

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Heterogeneous Mesh Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,869,201, initially filed June 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for "heterogeneous mesh network and a multi-RAT node used therein." The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire.



***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-Stage Secure Network Element Certificate

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,868,803, initially filed Jan. 16, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "multi-stage secure network element certificate provisioning in a distributed mobile access network." The co-inventors are Robert Getschmann, Exeter, New Hampshire, Ketan Supanekar, Nashua, New Hampshire, and David Ruffen, Salem, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Electronic Circuit Structure

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,868,240, initially filed Feb. 20, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for an "electronic circuit structure and method of fabricating electronic circuit structure having magnetoresistance element with improved electrical contacts." The co-inventors are Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan, Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire, Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts.

***

MMS Analytics Assigned Patent for Systems for Managing Healthcare Costs

MMS Analytics, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,867,324, initially filed Jan. 16, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for "methods and systems for managing healthcare costs." The co-inventors are Mark Galvin, Rye, New Hampshire, Matthew Robinson, Stratham, New Hampshire, Evan Young, New Castle, New Hampshire, vMatrumalo, Derry, New Hampshire, Jason Jeffords, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Sean Kates, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,289, initially filed March 27, 2018) developed by Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for a "magnetic field sensor and associated methods including differential chopping."

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Digital Interpolation of Switch Point

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,288, initially filed May 14, 2019) developed by Steven E. Snyder, New Boston, New Hampshire, for a "digital interpolation of switch point to reduce switch point jitter."

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Magnetoresistance Elements

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,287, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor with magnetoresistance elements arranged in a bridge and having a common reference direction and opposite bias directions." The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Damien Dehu, La-Ville-du-Bois, France.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor for Detecting Absolute Position

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,122, initially filed Jan. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor for detecting an absolute position of a target object." The co-inventors are Dominik Weiland, Sandhausen, Germany, Nathan Shewmon, Heidelberg, Germany, and Syed Bilal Ali, Heidelberg, Germany.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for High Resolution Magnetic Field Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,118, initially filed Nov. 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "high resolution magnetic field sensors." The co-inventors are Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France, and Zachary Richards, Epsom, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Influence During Rotation Movement of Magnetic Target

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,117, initially filed March 1, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "magnetic field influence during rotation movement of magnetic target." The co-inventors are Nevenka Kozomora, Manchester, New Hampshire, William Wilkinson, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Braden Blanchette, Wilton, New Hampshire.

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Multi-Piece Cartridge Casing

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,072, initially filed Jan. 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "multi-piece cartridge casing and method of making." The co-inventors are Jason W. Imhoff, Newington, New Hampshire, and Thomas J. Burczynski, Montour Falls, New York.

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Composite Grip Module for Handgun

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,866,059, initially filed July 12, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "composite grip module for a handgun." The co-inventors are Zachary Stephen Haase, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, and Phillip Harold Strader Jr., Stratham, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for All-Metal Pressure Relief Valve

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,865,901, initially filed Nov. 9, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for "all-metal pressure relief valve." The co-inventors are Kenneth D. Cleveland, Hollis, New Hampshire, Joseph A. Colosimo, Lexington, New Hampshire, Michael J. Patrick, Andover, Massachusetts, and John A. Talbourdet, Danvers, Massachusetts.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Fabricating Integrated Heat Pipes

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,680, initially filed Nov. 13, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a "method for fabricating integrated heat pipes via additive manufacturing." The co-inventors are Geoffrey K. Torrington, Oakton, Virginia, Michael J. Shaw, Centreville, Virginia, Michael P. Mitchell, Epsom, New Hampshire, and Timothy Whalen, Manassas, Virginia.

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey-Stick Blade with Tailored Performance Regions

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,419, initially filed July 8, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "hockey-stick blade with tailored performance regions." The co-inventors are Edsel Padilla Villar, Woodland Hills, California, Michael Lloyd Snow, Chula Vista, California, and Michael Mountain, Northridge, California.

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Anti-Infective Antimicrobial-Containing Biomaterials

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,304, initially filed May 19, 2014) developed by five co-inventors for "anti-infective antimicrobial-containing biomaterials." The co-inventors are Keith M. Faucher, Milford, New Hampshire, Hilda N. Rono, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Anthony Richard Horton, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jocelyn Choroszy, Waltham, Massachusetts, and Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire.

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Method for Treating Pancreatic Cancer with Toxoplasma Gondii Vaccine

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,258, initially filed April 15, 2014) developed by three co-inventors for a "method for treating pancreatic cancer with Toxoplasma gondii vaccine." The co-inventors are David J. Bzik, Grantham, New Hampshire, Barbara A. Fox, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Kiah L. Sanders, West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Dab2 Inhibitors for Prevention

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,248, initially filed Nov. 11, 2015) developed by Dean R. Madden, Hanover, New Hampshire, for "dab2 inhibitors for the prevention and treatment of cystic fibrosis."

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Endoscope with Pannable Camera

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,888, initially filed July 2, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for an "endoscope with pannable camera." The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Peter K. Vondras, Somerville, Massachusetts, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire.