Keeping track of temperatures is suddenly big(-er) business

by | Dec 21, 2020 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

MadgeTech in Warner on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Photo by Geoff Forester / Monitor staff

One of the unexpected results of the pandemic has been to focus attention on formerly obscure technologies that everybody suddenly cares about, like face-mask design and ventilation filters. Here’s another example, one that has a Warner company scrambling: Temperature monitors.

That’s the start of my Monitor story about MadgeTech, which makes data loggers – devices that measure and record temperature, pressure, current, etc. – and has seen a surge in orders from places that need to prove they have kept vaccines cold enough to stay viable.

The whole story is here.

