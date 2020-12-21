Keeping track of temperatures is suddenly big(-er) business

One of the unexpected results of the pandemic has been to focus attention on formerly obscure technologies that everybody suddenly cares about, like face-mask design and ventilation filters. Here’s another example, one that has a Warner company scrambling: Temperature monitors.

That’s the start of my Monitor story about MadgeTech, which makes data loggers – devices that measure and record temperature, pressure, current, etc. – and has seen a surge in orders from places that need to prove they have kept vaccines cold enough to stay viable.

