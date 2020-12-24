Acadia is the least-bad national park when it comes to invasive plants

A study of invasive plants in national parks found that Acadia in Maine, the northeast’s only national park, is the least affected by this global problem – but it’s still affected.

Invasive plants were found in 50 percent of plots in 39 parks. Ten parks had at least one invasive species in every plot. Parks with the highest invasive abundance are generally located in densely populated areas in and around Washington, D.C., Maryland, New York and Massachusetts. One or more invasive species were observed in only five percent of plots in (Acadia National Park), making it the least invaded park in the study.

You can read the article in the Mount Desert Islander, the newspaper for the region of Maine where Acadia sits, right here.