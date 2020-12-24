N.H. patents through Dec. 27

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Cell ID Disambiguation

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,873,884, initially filed Dec. 31, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for cell ID disambiguation. The co-inventors are Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,873,884.PN.&OS=PN/10,873,884&RS=PN/10,873,884

***

RegDOX Solutions Assigned Patent for Secure Document Storage System

RegDOX Solutions, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,873,581, initially filed July 11, 2019) developed by William Lawrence O’Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for a “secure document storage system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,873,581.PN.&OS=PN/10,873,581&RS=PN/10,873,581

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Reducing Filter Delay

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,873,320, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by Roman Prochazka, Struharov, Czech Republic, for “methods and apparatus for reducing filter delay.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,873,320.PN.&OS=PN/10,873,320&RS=PN/10,873,320

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Motor Startup with Sinusoidal Phase Current

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,873,280, initially filed Dec. 9, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for motor startup with sinusoidal phase current.” The co-inventors are Yisong Lu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Lyndon Ambruson, Warren, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,873,280.PN.&OS=PN/10,873,280&RS=PN/10,873,280

***

Burndy Assigned Patent for Fastener Assembly

Burndy, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,873,180, initially filed July 29, 2019) developed by Robert V. DeFrance, Poughkeepsie, New York, for a fastener assembly. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,873,180.PN.&OS=PN/10,873,180&RS=PN/10,873,180

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Electronic Patient Monitoring System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,872,685, initially filed Aug. 20, 2013) developed by three co-inventors for an “electronic patient monitoring system.” The co-inventors are David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Marc J. Gorayeb, Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,872,685.PN.&OS=PN/10,872,685&RS=PN/10,872,685

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Fluid Pumping Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,871,157, initially filed May 24, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “fluid pumping systems, devices and methods.” The co-inventors are Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Milton, Florida, N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, and Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,871,157.PN.&OS=PN/10,871,157&RS=PN/10,871,157

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Cured Gel

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,869,902, initially filed Dec. 14, 2017) developed by nine co-inventors for a “cured gel and method of making.” The co-inventors are Roger Labrecque, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Philip McNamara, Concord, New Hampshire, Joseph Ferraro, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Lisa Rogers, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire, Theodore Karwoski, Hollis, New Hampshire, Steve A. Herweck, Nashua, New Hampshire, Keith M. Faucher, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Thomas M. Swanick, Hillsborough, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,869,902.PN.&OS=PN/10,869,902&RS=PN/10,869,902

***

Yogibo Assigned Patent for Functionally Supportive Pillows

Yogibo, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,869,558, initially filed Oct. 15, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for functionally supportive pillows and methods of preparation thereof.” The co-inventors are Giora Liran, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Eyal Levy, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,869,558.PN.&OS=PN/10,869,558&RS=PN/10,869,558