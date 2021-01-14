At current rate, it will take 95 weeks to vaccinate N.H.

I did a little back-of-envelope number crunching while listening to the weekly briefing about New Hampshire’s COVID-19 situation.

We’re getting a little less than 20,000 doses of vaccine a week via the feds. If 70% of our 1.35 million residents want to be inoculated and it takes two doses, it will take 95 weeks to finish the job, or about 1 year 10 months. Even if the amount of vaccine that New Hampshire receives is tripled, we’ll still be vaccinating people in late summer.

This helps explain why only 4% of people in Phase 1-A – front-line workers and people living in hard-hit care facilities – have gotten two doses so far. About half have gotten one dose.

These are numbers we should keep in mind when anticipating when we’ll “get back to normal.”