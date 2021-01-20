New Hampshire patents through Jan. 17

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Congestion, Overload Reduction

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,893,436, initially filed Feb. 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “congestion and overload reduction.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,893,436.PN.&OS=PN/10,893,436&RS=PN/10,893,436

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Secure Remote Control of Medical Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,893,028, initially filed May 17, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “system and method for secure remote control of a medical device.” The co-inventors are James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire, Atlant G. Schmidt III, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven B. Meuse, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and George W. Marchant Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,893,028.PN.&OS=PN/10,893,028&RS=PN/10,893,028

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Electronic Precision Timing Device

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,892,709, initially filed Sept. 24, 2019) developed by Gary L. Viviani, Bastrop, Texas, for an “electronic precision timing device.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,892,709.PN.&OS=PN/10,892,709&RS=PN/10,892,709

***

AQYR Technologies Assigned Patent for Antenna positioning System

AQYR Technologies, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,892,542, initially filed July 30, 2014) developed by four co-inventors for an “antenna positioning system with automated skewed positioning.” The co-inventors are Anthony Sorrentino, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Mark Wheeler, Devens, Massachusetts, Matthew Richards, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Keith Ayotte, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,892,542.PN.&OS=PN/10,892,542&RS=PN/10,892,542

***

Siege Technologies Assigned Patent for Memory Fractionation Software Protection

Siege Technologies, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,891,167, initially filed Dec. 20, 2016) developed by Joseph James Sharkey, Deerfield, New York, for a “memory fractionation software protection.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,891,167.PN.&OS=PN/10,891,167&RS=PN/10,891,167

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Slotted Trigger Actuation

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,890,396, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by Matthew A. Taylor, Barrington, New Hampshire, for a slotted trigger actuation. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,890,396.PN.&OS=PN/10,890,396&RS=PN/10,890,396

***

Roofers Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Roof Headwall

Roofers Advantage Products, Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,889,992, initially filed March 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “roof headwall and sloped wall flashing with ledge.” The co-inventors are Jonny E. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,889,992.PN.&OS=PN/10,889,992&RS=PN/10,889,992

***

Roofers Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Rake Gutter, Gutter Cutting Edge

Roofers Advantage Products, Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,889,991, initially filed May 29, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “rake gutter, gutter cutting edge, and gutter and shingle.” The co-inventors are Jonny E. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, New Port Richey, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,889,991.PN.&OS=PN/10,889,991&RS=PN/10,889,991

***

Adimab Assigned Patent for Antibody Libraries

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,889,811, initially filed Sept. 10, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for antibody libraries. The co-inventors are Maximiliano Vasquez, Palo Alto, California, Arvind Sivasubramanian, Santa Clara, California, and Michael Feldhaus, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,889,811.PN.&OS=PN/10,889,811&RS=PN/10,889,811

***

Segway Assigned Patent for Self-Balancing, Power-Assisted Payload Carrying Vehicles

Segway, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,889,312, initially filed Dec. 20, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for “self-balancing and power-assisted payload carrying vehicles using operator-applied force sensing.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Casey, Bedford, New Hampshire, Kimberley A. St. Louis, Bedford, New Hampshire, Nicholas A. DeAngelis, Bedford, New Hampshire, Benjamin C. Minerd, Bedford, New Hampshire, Robert M. Bowman, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Swift, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,889,312.PN.&OS=PN/10,889,312&RS=PN/10,889,312

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System for Robotic Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,888,439, initially filed May 11, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a “system and apparatus for robotic device and methods of using thereof.” The co-inventors are Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Werner, San Jose, California, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Ethan D. Stern, Meredith, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,888,439.PN.&OS=PN/10,888,439&RS=PN/10,888,439

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Cured Oil-Hydrogel Biomaterial Compositions

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,888,617, initially filed Nov. 21, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “cured oil-hydrogel biomaterial compositions for controlled drug delivery.” The co-inventors are Keith M. Faucher, Milford, New Hampshire, Suzanne Conroy, Dracut, New Hampshire, Theresa K. Albergo, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Bienkiewicz, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,888,617.PN.&OS=PN/10,888,617&RS=PN/10,888,617

***

***

Cirkul Assigned Patent for Adjustable Additive Cartridge Systems, Methods

Cirkul, Tampa, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,888,826, initially filed March 6, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for “adjustable additive cartridge systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Garrett S. Waggoner, Sarasota, Florida, Andrew Gay, Mill Creek, Washington, Thomas A. Urbanik, Watertown, Massachusetts, William G. Kurth, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Daniel J. Faulkner, Portland, Oregon, and Drew Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,888,826.PN.&OS=PN/10,888,826&RS=PN/10,888,826

***

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,888,294, initially filed Dec. 27, 2018) developed by nine co-inventors for a “system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are Patrick A. Helm, Milton, Massachusetts, Rasika A. Parkar, Waltham, Massachusetts, Robert J. Reddy, Broomfield, Colorado, Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire, Seunghoon Nam, Bedford, Massachusetts, Andre Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts, Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts, David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and John R. Martin, Franklin, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,888,294.PN.&OS=PN/10,888,294&RS=PN/10,888,294

***

Quandary Medical Assigned Patent for Lordotic Rod-Washer Implant for Lumbo-Sacral Fusion

Quandary Medical, Wilmington, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,888,432, initially filed July 27, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “lordotic rod-washer implant for lumbo-sacral fusion.” The co-inventors are Gary Fleischer, Exeter, New Hampshire, Brandon Arthurs, Wilmington, North Carolina, Ryan Arce, Denver, Colorado, Leighton LaPierre, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Jeffrey R. Schell, Denver, Colorado. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,888,432.PN.&OS=PN/10,888,432&RS=PN/10,888,432

***

Honeywell International Assigned Patent for Low Power Operational Methodology for Flow Sensor

Honeywell International, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,890,472, initially filed Aug. 25, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “low power operational methodology for a flow sensor.” The co-inventors are Craig Scott Becke, South Vienna, Ohio, Lamar Floyd Ricks, Lewis Center, Ohio, and Ian Bentley, New Ipswich, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,890,472.PN.&OS=PN/10,890,472&RS=PN/10,890,472