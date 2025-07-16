NH governor vetoes law to make it easier to skip vaccines

In a pleasant surprise, Gov. Ayotte has vetoed (that is, killed) House Bill 358, which would make it easier for parents to apply for religious exemptions to child vaccine requirements in school. New Hampshire used to have a very good rate of vaccination for kids entering kindergarten but it has slipped badly as part of the inexplicable assault on one of humanity’s most successful inventions. It’s nice to see an obstacle put in the way of further slippage, considering that no major religion has any mandate about medication systems developed in the 20th century.

Here is her statement on the matter: