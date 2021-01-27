Dartmouth engineering professor wins an Emmy (wait – an Emmy?!?!)

Eric Fossum, Dartmouth’s John H. Krehbiel Sr. Professor for Emerging Technologies, is one of a few recipients of the 72nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards. The honor, a first for Dartmouth engineering faculty, comes from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for inventing and pioneering the intra-pixel charge transfer CMOS image sensor — the basis for all modern CMOS image sensors, including almost all cell-phone cameras, webcams, and many digital-still cameras. Press release is here.
I wrote about Fossum’s work in 2017: here it is.