N.H. patents through Jan. 31

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for SON Accounting for Max Geographical Distance

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,904,841, initially filed Oct. 22, 2019) developed by Eric Mrozinski, Westford, Massachusetts, for “SON accounting for max geographical distance.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,904,841.PN.&OS=PN/10,904,841&RS=PN/10,904,841

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for X2 Protocol Programmability

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,904,364, initially filed Dec. 17, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for X2 protocol programmability. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,904,364.PN.&OS=PN/10,904,364&RS=PN/10,904,364

Single Digits Assigned Patent for Techniques for Providing Full-Featured Browser

Single Digits, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,904,253, initially filed April 23, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “techniques for providing full-featured browser access during captive portal authentication routines.” The co-inventors are Neil Schonwald, Barrington, New Hampshire, Sarah Dempsey, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Bob Sullivan, Peterborough, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,904,253.PN.&OS=PN/10,904,253&RS=PN/10,904,253

Nonvologic Assigned Patent for Article Coated with Integrated Microsensor Chemical Detection Elements

Nonvologic, Meredith, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,903,839, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) developed by Mark B. Johnson, Potomac, Maryland, for an “article coated with integrated microsensor chemical detection elements.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,903,839.PN.&OS=PN/10,903,839&RS=PN/10,903,839

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Solar Tracker System

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,903,782, initially filed June 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a solar tracker system. The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,903,782.PN.&OS=PN/10,903,782&RS=PN/10,903,782

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Nonplanar Metamaterial Polarizer

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,903,583, initially filed June 18, 2018) developed by David A. Mahoney, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “nonplanar metamaterial polarizer and antenna system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,903,583.PN.&OS=PN/10,903,583&RS=PN/10,903,583

Antenum Assigned Patent for Low Profile Antenna-Conformal

Antenum, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,903,574, initially filed Jan. 4, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a low profile antenna–conformal. The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, Judy Feng, Nashua, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,903,574.PN.&OS=PN/10,903,574&RS=PN/10,903,574

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Hyperspectral Naval Target Detection

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,902,259, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “hyperspectral naval target detection.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Kenneth Dinndorf, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,902,259.PN.&OS=PN/10,902,259&RS=PN/10,902,259

PICA Product Development Assigned Patent for Conductive Fluid Sensor Cable

PICA Product Development, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,900,859, initially filed July 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “conductive fluid sensor cable.” The co-inventors are Richard Shevelow, Estero, Florida, Scott Stapleford, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Patrick Walsh, Allenstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,900,859.PN.&OS=PN/10,900,859&RS=PN/10,900,859

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Protective Mid-Cover Textiles

Warwick Mills, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,900,148, initially filed March 12, 2014) developed by Charles A. Howland, Temple, New Hampshire, for protective mid-cover textiles. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,900,148.PN.&OS=PN/10,900,148&RS=PN/10,900,148

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Cleanline Threader

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,898,962, initially filed July 24, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a cleanline threader. The co-inventors are Larry Keith Gunter, Albertville, Alabama, Steven Douglas Hampton, Albertville, Alabama, Anthony Mack Ford, Crossville, Alabama, James Paul Birkholz, Huntsville, Alabama, and Ed Hayes, (N/A). The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,898,962.PN.&OS=PN/10,898,962&RS=PN/10,898,962

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Holster for Spray Gun

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,898,918, initially filed Jan. 21, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “holster for spray gun.” The co-inventors are Robert J. Rose, Richmond, Virginia, Steven E. Adams, Richmond, Virginia, and Andrew T. Sinclair, Richmond, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,898,918.PN.&OS=PN/10,898,918&RS=PN/10,898,918

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,897,953, initially filed March 4, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a skate. The co-inventors are Gaetan Champagne, Saint-Colomban, Canada, David Daub, Kitchener, Canada, and Kent Chang, Taichung, Taiwan. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,897,953.PN.&OS=PN/10,897,953&RS=PN/10,897,953

AFL Telecommunications Assigned Patent for Optical Fiber Adapters, Connectors

AFL Telecommunications, Duncan, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,901,156, initially filed Sept. 18, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “optical fiber adapters and connectors having wavelength filtering components.” The co-inventors are Bin Liu, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Scott Prescott, Belmont, New Hampshire, Dale Eddy, Gilford, New Hampshire, and Michael Scholten, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,901,156.PN.&OS=PN/10,901,156&RS=PN/10,901,156

Sealed Air Corporation (US) Assigned Patent for Apparatus, Method for Making Inflated Articles

Sealed Air Corporation (US), Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,899,523, initially filed June 19, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for making inflated articles.” The co-inventors are Laurence Sperry, Newton, Massachusetts, James Corliss, Spofford, New Hampshire, Jason Lepine, Dedham, Massachusetts, Brian Murch, Needham, Massachusetts, Eric Kane, Lynn, Massachusetts, Ross Patterson, Boston, Massachusetts, and Mark Salerno, Stratford, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,899,523.PN.&OS=PN/10,899,523&RS=PN/10,899,523

Teleflex Medical Assigned Patent for Peelable Heat-Shrink Tubing

Teleflex Medical, Morrisville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,898,616, initially filed July 11, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “peelable heat-shrink tubing.” The co-inventors are Jiunn-Yow Chen, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Mark Croteau, Swanzey, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,898,616.PN.&OS=PN/10,898,616&RS=PN/10,898,616

SolAero Technologies Assigned Patent for Automated Assembly, Mounting of Solar Cells

SolAero Technologies, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,903,390, initially filed March 12, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “automated assembly and mounting of solar cells on space panels.” The co-inventors are Marvin B. Clevenger, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Benjamin Richards, Hudson, New Hampshire, Cory Tourino, Edgewood, New Mexico, Lei Yang, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Daniel Aiken, Cedar Crest, New Mexico, Daniel Derkacs, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Philip Blumenfeld, Trabuco Canyon, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,903,390.PN.&OS=PN/10,903,390&RS=PN/10,903,390

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Exposing Pre-Registered Memory Regions

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,901,937, initially filed Jan. 22, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “exposing pre-registered memory regions for remote direct memory access in a distributed file system.” The co-inventors are Benjamin Moses England, Windham, New Hampshire, Mohammed Rafi Kavungal Chundattu Parambil, Malappuram, India, and Raghavendra Talur, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,901,937.PN.&OS=PN/10,901,937&RS=PN/10,901,937

Eyesafe Assigned Patent for Light Emission Reducing Compounds for Electronic Devices

Eyesafe, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,901,125, initially filed Nov. 14, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for “light emission reducing compounds for electronic devices.” The co-inventors are Justin Barrett, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Steven D. Moe, Savage, Minnesota, Bonnie G. Simmons, Concord, New Hampshire, Justin Tolle, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Derek Harris, St. Paul, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,901,125.PN.&OS=PN/10,901,125&RS=PN/10,901,125