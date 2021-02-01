First biofuel rocket gets a test flight in Maine

Space.com reports on a space first in the Pine Tree State:
A small rocket billed as the world’s first commercial booster powered by biofuel has launched from Maine.
The Brunswick-based startup bluShift Aerospace launched its first rocket prototype, called Stardust 1.0, on Sunday (Jan. 31), despite freezing temperatures and two false starts. The rocket didn’t reach space (or even a mile up), but marked a major milestone for a company aiming to launch bespoke missions tailored for tiny satellites.
Full article is here.
I wrote briefly about BluShift back in 2019, when it was still in startup phase. Nice to see it moving ahead!