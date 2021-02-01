Select Page

First biofuel rocket gets a test flight in Maine

A bluShift Aerospace Stardust 1.0 rocket launches on its first low-altitude test flight from a runway at the Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone, Maine on Jan. 31, 2021. Photo by BlueShift Aerospace.

Space.com reports on a space first in the Pine Tree State:

A small rocket billed as the world’s first commercial booster powered by biofuel has launched from Maine.

The Brunswick-based startup bluShift Aerospace launched its first rocket prototype, called Stardust 1.0, on Sunday (Jan. 31), despite freezing temperatures and two false starts. The rocket didn’t reach space (or even a mile up), but marked a major milestone for a company aiming to launch bespoke missions tailored for tiny satellites.

Full article is here.

I wrote briefly about BluShift back in 2019, when it was still in startup phase. Nice to see it moving ahead!

