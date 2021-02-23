Another plaque in Hanover honors creation of BASIC

The IEEE has put up a historical marker on the Dartmouth campus honoring the creation of BASIC. Dartmouth News has a story here. The IEEE Milestone marker at the Collis Center to commemorate the creation of the BASIC programming language in the building’s basement in 1964.

If that sounds kind of familiar it’s because the state of New Hampshire did the same thing in 2019, thanks to a drive started by yours truly. putting up what may be the nation’s only software-related highway historical marker on Route 120 (one of many stories here).

I believe the Dartmouth plaque is the second IEEE Milestone marker in the state; the first marked the creation of the first home video game by Ralph Baer’s team in Nashua.