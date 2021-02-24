When it comes to electric vehicle charging, we are “Cow Hampshire”

New Hampshire’s attempts to use some of the Volkswagen “dieselgate” money to build electric vehicle charging stations on major highways fizzled last year due to a lack of suitable bids to the state’s request for proposals – we’re going to try again this spring.

In the meantime, New Hampshire continues to be an embarrassing hole in public charging infrastructure in the Northeast, which doesn’t sit well with our attempts to self-brand as a haven for techies.

It’s particularly embarrassing because Vermont has just signed a deal to install 11 fast-charging stations on major highways (Valley New story here).

There’s a long tradition of Massachusetts people joking that the Granite State is “Cow Hampshire”, a land of hayseeds and dimwits. Vermont has a ton more cows than we do but in this area, the Bostonians’ insult sounds kind of appropriate.