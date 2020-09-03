Don’t hold your breath for those EV charging corridors, New Hampshire

Plans to use $4.6 million from the VW “dieselgate” settlement to install DC fast chargers along 6 major routes in New Hampshire are on hold because there were no suitable bids to the state’s request for proposals last winter. The RFP is being reworked but COVID-19 restrictions have gotten in the way and no new release date has been announced, said Brianna Brand, senior program director for Clean Energy NH.

Brand said she believed one problem with the RFP is that the state wanted a single company to build and own most or all of the stations, whereas the standard business model involves the charging stations being owned by the developer or site owner, while the companies provide software and operations.

New Hampshire is a laggard in terms of public vehicle-charging stations compared to its neighbors.

One slide from a 2019 presentation by Eversource presentation about “electric vehicle charging infrastructure”

The money for the charging stations comes from New Hampshire’s portion of a $15 billion settlement of a lawsuit by the U.S. government against Volkswagen for rigging its diesel vehicles’ computers to cheat emissions tests. The settlement is distributed to states based on the number of vehicles affected; New Hampshire is receiving $31 million.

As previously announced, $4.6 million of the state’s money will build charging infrastructure for electric vehicles; $15.5 million will go toward replacing diesel-powered vehicles owned by state and local governments, including school buses, with alternative-fuel vehicles; $6.2 million will be up for bids from public or private groups that have proposals for ways to spend it that will meet the program’s goals of reducing the state’s air pollution caused by vehicles; and $4.6 million has been earmarked for administrative costs.





