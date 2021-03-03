Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Fusion power is coming!

The Boston Globe has an update on Commonwealth Fusion Systems, an MIT spinoff that is working on a fusion reactor. It’s going to build a manufacturing facility in Devens, Mass. and says it has “developed highly sophisticated electromagnets that can confine the plasma used in the process efficiently.” If they ever build a plant, it would not be in Devens. The story is here.

Fusion – making energy by smashing atoms together instead of fission’s breaking them apart – is the (cliche alert!) holy grail of energy production. It has been 10 years away for my entire life. Using magnets to contain the plasma has long been the one-sentence description of research projects.