N.H. patents through March 7

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 28 to March 7.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for RAN for Multimedia Delivery

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,939,348, initially filed Dec. 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “RAN for multimedia delivery.” The co-inventors are Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,939,348.PN.&OS=PN/10,939,348&RS=PN/10,939,348

***

Web Sensing Assigned Patent for Hardware Turnstile

Web Sensing, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,938,913, initially filed March 23, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a hardware turnstile. The co-inventors are Jason Dahlstrom, White River Junction, Vermont, and Stephen Taylor, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,938,913.PN.&OS=PN/10,938,913&RS=PN/10,938,913

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Out-of-Band Monitoring, Provisioning

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,938,621, initially filed Feb. 19, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “out-of-band monitoring and provisioning.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Randy Rutherford, Bedford, New Hampshire, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, Babak Jafarian, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,938,621.PN.&OS=PN/10,938,621&RS=PN/10,938,621

***

Geophysical Survey Systems Assigned Patent for Surface Dielectric Measurement Method

Geophysical Survey Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,938,099, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by Roger Roberts, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for a “surface dielectric measurement method and apparatus.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,938,099.PN.&OS=PN/10,938,099&RS=PN/10,938,099

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Self-Powered Gesture Recognition with Ambient Light

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,936,083, initially filed Oct. 2, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “self-powered gesture recognition with ambient light.” The co-inventors are Yichen Li, Hanover, New Hampshire, Tianxing Li, Hanover, New Hampshire, Ruchir A. Patel, Hanover, New Hampshire, Xing-Dong Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Xia Zhou, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,936,083.PN.&OS=PN/10,936,083&RS=PN/10,936,083

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Determining Geolocation of Signal Source

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,935,668, initially filed Aug. 28, 2018) developed by Richard E. Clymer, Concord, New Hampshire, for a “system and method for determining geolocation of a signal source.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,935,668.PN.&OS=PN/10,935,668&RS=PN/10,935,668

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Digital Signal Shaping Using I/Q Modulator

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,935,654, initially filed Oct. 3, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “digital signal shaping using I/Q modulator.” The co-inventors are Haritkumar M. Shah, Selden, New York, Robert C. Bonino, Northport, New York, Martin T. Horstman Jr., Mastic Beach, New York, and Peter Ladubec Jr., Centereach, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,935,654.PN.&OS=PN/10,935,654&RS=PN/10,935,654

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Correlation Sidelobe Proximity Screening

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,935,623, initially filed Aug. 31, 2018) developed by Richard E. Clymer, Concord, New Hampshire, for a “correlation sidelobe proximity screening.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,935,623.PN.&OS=PN/10,935,623&RS=PN/10,935,623

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor Having Multiple Sensitivity Ranges

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Commissariat a l’energie atomique et aux energies alternatives, Paris, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,935,612, initially filed Aug. 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “current sensor having multiple sensitivity ranges.” The co-inventors are Noemie Belin, Villejuif, France, Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Wade Bussing, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Claude Fermon, Orsay, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,935,612.PN.&OS=PN/10,935,612&RS=PN/10,935,612

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Proximity Fuse Having E-Field Sensor

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,935,357, initially filed April 25, 2018) developed by Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “proximity fuse having an E-field sensor.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,935,357.PN.&OS=PN/10,935,357&RS=PN/10,935,357

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Construction Underpayment

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,934,716, initially filed Sept. 17, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for construction underpayment. The co-inventors are Scott Billings, Manchester, New Hampshire, Paul M. Siemiesz, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Andrew Collins, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,934,716.PN.&OS=PN/10,934,716&RS=PN/10,934,716

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Helically-Packaged Expansion Joint Seal System

Schul International Co., Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,934,668, initially filed April 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “helically-packaged expansion joint seal system with flexible packaging member.” The co-inventors are Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, and Nicholas A. Fiorilla, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,934,668.PN.&OS=PN/10,934,668&RS=PN/10,934,668

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Industrial Fabric Comprising Extruded Mesh

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,934,663, initially filed July 18, 2018) developed by Robert A. Hansen, North Muskegon, Michigan, for an “industrial fabric comprising an extruded mesh and method of making thereof.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,934,663.PN.&OS=PN/10,934,663&RS=PN/10,934,663

***

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Light Weight Heat-Sealed Tire

Warwick Mills, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,933,699, initially filed April 27, 2017) developed by Charles A. Howland, Temple, New Hampshire, for a “light weight heat-sealed tire.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,933,699.PN.&OS=PN/10,933,699&RS=PN/10,933,699

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Computer-Implemented Methods

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,933,529, initially filed June 23, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “computer-implemented methods and systems for generating material processing robotic tool paths.” The co-inventors are Waseem Khan, Kirkland, Canada, Mohammad Keshmiri, Longueuil, Canada, Chahe Bakmazjian, Laval, Canada, and Liguo Huo, Laval, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,933,529.PN.&OS=PN/10,933,529&RS=PN/10,933,529

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Hyperthermic Humidification System

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,933,212, initially filed Sept. 4, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a hyperthermic humidification system. The co-inventors are William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, and Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,933,212.PN.&OS=PN/10,933,212&RS=PN/10,933,212

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Shape-Memory Alloy Wire Control

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,933,187, initially filed June 26, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “method and system for shape-memory alloy wire control.” The co-inventors are Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,933,187.PN.&OS=PN/10,933,187&RS=PN/10,933,187

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Chest Drainage Systems

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,933,175, initially filed Sept. 27, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for “chest drainage systems and methods.” The co-inventors are James Croteau, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Theodore Karwoski, Hollis, New Hampshire, Joanne Krawczyk, Dunstable, Massachusetts, Marc Larochelle, Bedford, New Hampshire, Patrick Lee, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Nicholas Want, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,933,175.PN.&OS=PN/10,933,175&RS=PN/10,933,175

***

Dartmouth College, King’s Gollege London Assigned Patent for VISTA Antagonist

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire and King’s Gollege London, London, United Kingdom, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,933,115, initially filed Jan. 23, 2015) developed by seven co-inventors for “VISTA antagonist and methods of use.” The co-inventors are Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, Sabrina Ceeraz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Isabelle Lemercier, Enfield, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Janet Lines, London, United Kingdom, Li Wang, Norwich, Vermont, and Mark Spaller, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,933,115.PN.&OS=PN/10,933,115&RS=PN/10,933,115

***

Dedicated2Imaging Assigned Patent for C-Arm with Integrated CT System

Dedicated2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,932,737, initially filed Feb. 17, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “C-arm with integrated CT system.” The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,932,737.PN.&OS=PN/10,932,737&RS=PN/10,932,737

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Suture Based Closure Device

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,932,771, initially filed Feb. 21, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a “suture based closure device.” The co-inventors are Shaun D. Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts, Dennis B. Hubbard Jr., Lancaster, Massachusetts, Jason R. Lebeau, Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Norman C. May, Valrico, Florida, Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island, Robert B. DeVries, Northborough, Massachusetts, Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts, and Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,932,771.PN.&OS=PN/10,932,771&RS=PN/10,932,771