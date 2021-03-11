At UNH they’re looking for an aqueous battery breakthrough

From UNHInnovation: Xiaowei Teng is a professor and chair of chemical engineering at UNH. His research focuses on aqueous electrochemical energy storage devices that use a water-based electrolyte, which is less likely to burn if exposed to air or moisture.

Teng recorded a good video talking about it here. It includes one insight I hadn’t considered: Longevity of batteries is less important for cars, which people sell after a while, than it is in batteries for home power storage – on the other hand, small size is less important for home batteries.

From the UNHInnovation: