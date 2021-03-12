Great explainer about solar for towns

The town of Bristol wants to build a 200-kw solar array to cut costs for their wastewater treatment plant. Their energy committee has created a terrific 17-minute video pitching it to voters that covers a lot of questions you might have costs for something like this, including the drawback of New Hampshire’s lousy net-metering law (they wanted a 400-kw array to offset other power use but it would have lost money!) and the way solar’s big financial benefit is avoiding non-generation costs for distribution, transmission and “stranded assets”.

Check it out here.