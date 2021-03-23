At Dartmouth, a tournament to teach people to spot ‘phishing’ attacks

Dartmouth College has set up a clever tournament to help teach students and staff not to fall for phishing emails. It seems like most major corporate and government tech breaches occur not because of some cool software hack but because somebody clicked on the wrong link, so this is definitely a skill that needs to be taught.

“The tournament includes quizzes and fake phishing emails sent by the IT Security team that highlight the tactics cybercriminals use to lure in victims.” The full story is here.

It doesn’t seem to be open to the general public, but I think this is the sort of thing that large corporations should do.