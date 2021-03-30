If you’ve gotta Zoom, Zoom local science-y stuff

Science talks online are suffering from the too-much-choice problem that TV shows have right now. The removal of artificial scarcity (having to be at the right location at the right time) means you can watch almost anything at almost any time. Paralysis from decision overload is not uncommon.

One idea is Science Cafe New Hampshire. I’m not participating in the online sessions after a decade in the in-person sessions but the Nashua-area folks are doing a great job. Keep an eye on http://sciencecafenh.org/ where you can sign up for the email announcements.

There’s also Science on Tap from the SEE Science Museum in Manchester: Their schedule is on their website at see-sciencecenter.org/adults/. (When you’re a science museum, “adult content” doesn’t mean what it does online.)

Another thought: April is New Hampshire Archaeology Month and the state Archaeology Society has moved it series of annual presentations online. The calendar is here: http://bit.ly/ArchMonthpdf

They have a number of talks scheduled as early as April 1. The one that most caught my eye is Sunday, April 11, 3 p.m.: “Wicked Awesome Rocks: Investigating the use of stone tools with microwear analysis” by Heather Rockwell, Assistant Professor of Cultural and Historic Preservation, Salve Regina University.

There are scads of other examples, including talks from professors at colleges. I once started a calendar of such events but it was too much work for me to maintain; with online talks, it would be overwhelming!