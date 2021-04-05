Tired: Whale watching. Wired: Offshore wind-farm watching

As a rule I don’t pay much attention to surveys of people’s attitudes about things that don’t exist yet, because their vague assumptions about what’s involved (based on the usually vague wording in the survey) have nothing to do with reality.

But let’s make an exception for a UNH research into Seacoast visitors’ attitudes toward offshore wind:

“Our findings suggest that offshore wind energy development will likely have little impact on coastal recreation and tourism, and in some instances, may even help amplify visitation.”

This is good because offshore wind had been stalled in this country partly by foolish NIMBYism. Without those rich Nantucket folks who blocked that early windfarm the U.s. would be YEARS further along in this vital technology.

Union-Leader story is here.