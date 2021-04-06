You are my sunshine, excessive sunshine …

A lot of meteorological records that are kept – wind, precipitation, snowfall, temperature – but I didn’t realize that sunshine was one of them.
Silly me! The Blue Hill Observatory in Massachusetts says that March tied for the sunniest on record with 1915: 243 hours of the stuff, 68% of the possible total during daylight and 19 percentage points over the long-term average.
It makes sense to keep track of that since it has such an effect on vegetation drying out – and solar panels. Production on my rooftop array was 25% above last year’s March, and others are reporting similar jumps.
It’s looking more and more like we could have another dry-to-drought summer here.
These are data for our array in Tamworth, not representative by any means.
March 2019 1.36 MWh
March 2020 1.19 MWh
March 2021 1.32 MWh
March 2019 was also a month of heavy snows, and the panels were covered with snow for at least two days.
One might argue that debris on the panels has reduced output, but our daily energy production maxima in a month are also unchanged.