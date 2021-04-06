You are my sunshine, excessive sunshine …

A lot of meteorological records that are kept – wind, precipitation, snowfall, temperature – but I didn’t realize that sunshine was one of them.

Silly me! The Blue Hill Observatory in Massachusetts says that March tied for the sunniest on record with 1915: 243 hours of the stuff, 68% of the possible total during daylight and 19 percentage points over the long-term average.

It makes sense to keep track of that since it has such an effect on vegetation drying out – and solar panels. Production on my rooftop array was 25% above last year’s March, and others are reporting similar jumps.

It’s looking more and more like we could have another dry-to-drought summer here.