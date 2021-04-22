N.H. patents through April 25

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 18 to April 25.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Base Station Grouping for Topology Hiding

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,986,691, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “base station grouping for topology hiding.” The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Rahul Atri, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,986,691.PN.&OS=PN/10,986,691&RS=PN/10,986,691

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for IuGW Architecture with RTP Localization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,986,550, initially filed June 18, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for an “IuGW architecture with RTP localization.” The co-inventors are Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Babu Rajagopal, Bangalore, India, Praveen Kumar, Pune, India, and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,986,550.PN.&OS=PN/10,986,550&RS=PN/10,986,550

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Capacitive Amplifier Circuit with High Input Common Mode Voltage

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,985,720, initially filed June 10, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “capacitive amplifier circuit with high input common mode voltage and method for using the same.” The co-inventors are Martin Drinovsky, Horomerice, Czech Republic, and Karel Znojemsky, Ricany, Czech Republic. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,985,720.PN.&OS=PN/10,985,720&RS=PN/10,985,720

***

ONTOS Equipment Systems Assigned Patent for Simultaneous Hydrophilization of Photoresist

ONTOS Equipment Systems, Chester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,985,024, initially filed Aug. 27, 2019) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for “simultaneous hydrophilization of photoresist and metal surface preparation: methods, systems, and products.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,985,024.PN.&OS=PN/10,985,024&RS=PN/10,985,024

***

AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Measuring Device

AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,983,083, initially filed June 15, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for “measuring device and methods for use therewith.” The co-inventors are Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, Sridhar G. Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, Baoguo Wei, Salem, New Hampshire, Steven Diamond, San Mateo, California, and Martin Forest, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,983,083.PN.&OS=PN/10,983,083&RS=PN/10,983,083

***

Nemo Equipment Assigned Patent for T-Link Hinge Mechanism

Nemo Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,982,467, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a T-link hinge mechanism. The co-inventors are Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, Patrick McCluskey, Lee, New Hampshire, and Zackary Kamen, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,982,467.PN.&OS=PN/10,982,467&RS=PN/10,982,467

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Water, Fire-Resistant Expansion Joint Seal with Springing Intumescent Member

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,982,429, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “water- and fire-resistant expansion joint seal with springing intumescent member.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,982,429.PN.&OS=PN/10,982,429&RS=PN/10,982,429

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Intumescent Member-Springing Expansion Joint Seal

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,982,428, initially filed April 17, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for an “intumescent member-springing expansion joint seal.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,982,428.PN.&OS=PN/10,982,428&RS=PN/10,982,428

***

NHI Mechanical Motion Assigned Patent for Conveyor Idler, Support Structure

NHI Mechanical Motion, Claremont, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,981,727, initially filed Jan. 27, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “conveyor idler and support structure and methods for constructing the same.” The co-inventors are Kevin J. Guay, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Alexander J. Moskalenko, Springfield, New Hampshire, and Zachary P. Kerin, White River Junction, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,981,727.PN.&OS=PN/10,981,727&RS=PN/10,981,727

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Hanging Connector for Flexible Sprinkler Conduit

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,981,189, initially filed July 7, 2017) developed by Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, for a “hanging connector for flexible sprinkler conduit.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,981,189.PN.&OS=PN/10,981,189&RS=PN/10,981,189

***

GourmetGiftBaskets.com Assigned Patent for Combination Greeting Card, Shipping Label

GourmetGiftBaskets.com, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,981,407, initially filed Jan. 9, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “combination greeting card and shipping label.” The co-inventors are Ryan Abood, Exeter, New Hampshire, Glenn Schaffher, Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Jason Bergeron, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,981,407.PN.&OS=PN/10,981,407&RS=PN/10,981,407

***

Orbital Research Assigned Patent for Hierarchical Closed-Loop Flow Control System

Orbital Research, Cleveland, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,812, initially filed Oct. 22, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “hierarchical closed-loop flow control system for aircraft missiles and munitions.” The co-inventors are Troy S. Prince, West Hartford, Connecticut, Richard Kolacinski, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Mehul Patel, Chandler, Arizona. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,974,812.PN.&OS=PN/10,974,812&RS=PN/10,974,812

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented, Virtual Reality Display Systems

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,983,351, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “augmented and virtual reality display systems and methods for diagnosing health conditions based on visual fields.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Hollywood, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,983,351.PN.&OS=PN/10,983,351&RS=PN/10,983,351

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Adhesive Stent Coating for Anti-Migration

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,980,917, initially filed May 16, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for an “adhesive stent coating for anti-migration.” The co-inventors are John Hingston, Framingham, Massachusetts, Gary Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire, William Bertolino, Framingham, Massachusetts, Paul K. Norton, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, and Jason Weiner, Grafton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,980,917.PN.&OS=PN/10,980,917&RS=PN/10,980,917