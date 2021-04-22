The ‘two out of three rule’ for staying safe as COVID eases

I don’t usually link to articles with no obvious New England connection, but this NY Times story (paywall, maybe) gives a terrific rule of thumb for deciding how to stay safe as COVID-19 eases:

In every situation, she makes sure she’s meeting two out of three conditions: outdoors, distanced and masked.

So if you’re outdoors and not standing in line for tickets or on a crowded sidewalk, ditch the mask. Indoors? Keep it, no matter what.

As I write this Thursday morning there are signs that the latest wave of COVID-19 has peaked in NH: daily new case numbers are starting to go down and hospitalizations might be declining, too. But there’s nothing that says we can’t get another peak, and another, and another … as places like Brazil and India area seeing.