Vermont might let Tesla et al open service centers as well as sales

Vermont legislators are considering a bill, known inevitably as the Tesla Bill, to let allow electric vehicle makers to open direct-to-consumer outlets for vehicle maintenance and sales in the state. would further bar car companies that don’t make electric cars from opening consumer-direct operations. VTDigger has the story.

Vermont already allows direct-to-consumer sales. This would add service centers, which is a big change.

As a newspaperman I guess I should oppose this: Car dealerships are one of the last big advertisers in local print papers.