Can you take water from rivers and lakes in a drought?

It’s been pretty wet in New Hampshire over the past week or so but we’re still in a long-term drought. It’s going to take more than a few normal-precipitation periods to overcome months of sub-normal water from the sky.

This raises a question: If I want to water my garden but my well is getting iffy, can I just pump it out of a nearby river or lake?

The answer is probably but you need to ask permission first. Here’s a Monitor story to explain more.