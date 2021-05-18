N.H. patents through May 16

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 9 to May 16.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Securing Data at Rest

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,828, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “securing data at rest.” The co-inventors are Benjamin Kapp, San Diego, California, Jibu Abraham, San Diego, California, and Kevan O. Vanhoff, Portland, Oregon. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,828.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,828&RS=PN/11,005,828

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Phase Detector

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,482, initially filed Jan. 10, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “Phase detector for phase-locked loops.” The co-inventors are Mark E. Stuenkel, Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Mark D. Hickle, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,482.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,482&RS=PN/11,005,482

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,436, initially filed Jan. 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “monolithic microwave integrated circuit having an overlay transformer and low impedance transmission lines.” The co-inventors are James J. Komiak, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Cheryl V. Liss, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,436.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,436&RS=PN/11,005,436

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Power Efficient Amplifier

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,424, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a power efficient amplifier. The co-inventors are Kathiravan Krishnamurthi, Westford, Massachusetts, Souleymane Gnanou, Salem, New Hampshire, and Douglas S. Jansen, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,424.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,424&RS=PN/11,005,424

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Millimeter Wave Conformal Slot Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,185, initially filed Sept. 23, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “millimeter wave conformal slot antenna.” The co-inventors are Dean W. Howarth, Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Jonothan S. Jensen, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,185.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,185&RS=PN/11,005,185

Antenum Assigned Patent for Low Profile Antenna-Conformal One Dimensional

Antenum, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,167, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “low profile antenna-conformal one dimensional.” The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,167.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,167&RS=PN/11,005,167

Nanoscale Components Assigned Patent for Methods for Alkaliating Roll Anodes

Nanoscale Components, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,088, initially filed Oct. 11, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “methods for alkaliating roll anodes.” The co-inventors are Robert W. Grant, Camden, Maine, Matthew Sweetland, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Asela Maha Acharige, Brookline, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,088.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,088&RS=PN/11,005,088

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Structure Including Two Hard Masks

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,005,036, initially filed Jan. 2, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “magnetoresistance structure including two hard masks.” The co-inventors are Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan, Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida, Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,005,036.PN.&OS=PN/11,005,036&RS=PN/11,005,036

Desprez Assigned Patent for Generating Request for Quotation

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,004,126, initially filed March 17, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “systems, methods, and software for generating, customizing, and automatedly e-mailing a request for quotation for fabricating a computer-modeled structure from within a CAD program.” The co-inventors are James L. Jacobs, II, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,004,126.PN.&OS=PN/11,004,126&RS=PN/11,004,126

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Customized Automated Account Opening

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,003,999, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “customized automated account opening decisioning using machine learning.” The co-inventors are Leonardo Gil, Manchester, New Hampshire, Peter Cousins, Rye, New Hampshire, and Alexey Skosyrskiy, Providence, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,003,999.PN.&OS=PN/11,003,999&RS=PN/11,003,999

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Refractive Laser Communication Beam Director

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,002,956, initially filed Nov. 19, 2020) developed by Robert T. Carlson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for a “refractive laser communication beam director with dispersion compensation.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,002,956.PN.&OS=PN/11,002,956&RS=PN/11,002,956

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Incorrect Time or Wrong Key Indicator

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,002,847, initially filed Feb. 27, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an “incorrect time or wrong key indicator.” The co-inventors are Robert F. Saracino, Lindenhurst, New York, Robert C. Bonino, Northport, New York, Andrew E. Klappert, King Park, New York, and David C. Ringlen, Coram, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,002,847.PN.&OS=PN/11,002,847&RS=PN/11,002,847

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Element with Increased Operational Range

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,002,807, initially filed March 2, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetoresistance element with increased operational range.” The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,002,807.PN.&OS=PN/11,002,807&RS=PN/11,002,807

DEKA Products Ltd. Partnership Assigned Patent for Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method, System

DEKA Products Ltd. Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,002,699, initially filed March 13, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Ryan Keith LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,002,699.PN.&OS=PN/11,002,699&RS=PN/11,002,699

Valor Fire Safety Assigned Patent for Smoke Detection Using Multiple Wavelengths of Light

Valor Fire Safety, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,002,675, initially filed Jan. 26, 2018) developed by Matthew Erdtmann, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for a “system and method of smoke detection using multiple wavelengths of light.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,002,675.PN.&OS=PN/11,002,675&RS=PN/11,002,675

Roofers Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Layout Starter for Sloped Asphalt Roofing

Roofers Advantage Products, E. Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,002,014, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “layout starter and field shingle for sloped asphalt roofing.” The co-inventors are Jonny E. Folkersen, East Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, East Wakefield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,002,014.PN.&OS=PN/11,002,014&RS=PN/11,002,014

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Rollable Mast for Undersea Vehicles

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,001,356, initially filed Dec. 16, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “rollable mast for undersea vehicles.” The co-inventors are Christopher G. Van Valkenburgh, Manchester, New Hampshire, Ronald Carvalho, Bedford, New Hampshire, Robert J. Nation, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Charles P. Wason Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, and Ross J. Wendell, Medford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,001,356.PN.&OS=PN/11,001,356&RS=PN/11,001,356

Fujifilm Dimatix Assigned Patent for Fluid Ejection Devices

Fujifilm Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,001,059, initially filed April 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for fluid ejection devices. The co-inventors are Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, and Darren T. Imai, Los Gatos, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,001,059.PN.&OS=PN/11,001,059&RS=PN/11,001,059

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Doseoptics Assigned Patent for Imaging System

The Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Doseoptics, Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,000,703, initially filed July 18, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “imaging system and methods of high-resolution Cherenkov dose images utilizing radio-optical triggering.” The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Petr Bruza, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Michael Jermyn, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,000,703.PN.&OS=PN/11,000,703&RS=PN/11,000,703



Measurement Specialties Assigned Patent for Load Cell with Overload Protection

Measurement Specialties, Hampton, Virginia, and Measurement Specialties (China), Shenzhen, China, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,996,099, initially filed Jan. 28, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “load cell with overload protection.” The co-inventors are Hai Mei, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Qineng Hu, Shenzhen, China. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,996,099.PN.&OS=PN/10,996,099&RS=PN/10,996,099

RBI Solar Assigned Patent for Solar Canopy System

RBI Solar, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,998,461, initially filed May 18, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a solar canopy system. The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,998,461.PN.&OS=PN/10,998,461&RS=PN/10,998,461

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for RFID Tag Retention Method

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,997,486, initially filed Feb. 6, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “RFID tag retention method within a metal plate.” The co-inventors are Girish S. Mali, Nashua, New Hampshire, Randall D. Brown, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,997,486.PN.&OS=PN/10,997,486&RS=PN/10,997,486

RAI Strategic Holdings Assigned Patent for Aerosol Delivery Device

RAI Strategic Holdings, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,000,075, initially filed Aug. 20, 2019) developed by 12 co-inventors for an aerosol delivery device. The co-inventors are John DePiano, Burlington, Massachusetts, David Smith, Needham, Massachusetts, Charles Jacob Novak, III, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Frank S. Silveira, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Steven Lee Alderman, Lewisville, North Carolina, Grady Lance Dooly, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Frederic Philippe Ampolini, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Timothy Brian Nestor, Advance, North Carolina, Quentin Paul Guenther, Jr., Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Stephen Benson Sears, Siler City, North Carolina, and John William Wolber, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Michael Laine, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,000,075.PN.&OS=PN/11,000,075&RS=PN/11,000,075

bioMerieux Assigned Patent for Sample Handling Systems, Mass Spectrometers

bioMerieux, Durham, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,004,671, initially filed April 22, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “sample handling systems, mass spectrometers and related methods.” The co-inventors are Jared Bullock, St. Louis, Missouri, Scott Collins, Westford, Massachusetts, Ian MacGregor, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Mark Talmer, Pepperell, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,004,671.PN.&OS=PN/11,004,671&RS=PN/11,004,671

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Catheter with Radiofrequency Cutting Tip

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,000,283, initially filed Feb. 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “catheter with radiofrequency cutting tip and heated balloon.” The co-inventors are John F. Howard, Salem, Massachusetts, Gerald Fredrickson, Westford, Massachusetts, Kristin Regan, Winchester, Massachusetts, and Gary A. Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,000,283.PN.&OS=PN/11,000,283&RS=PN/11,000,283