Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness is now an International Dark Sky Park

Last year, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument became the east’s first “Dark Sky Sanctuary” (as I noted at the time).

Now the nearby-ish 100-Mile Wilderness, infamous to Appalachian Trail through-hikers, has received a similar designation from the International Dark-Sky Association. It is official an International Dark Sky Park, which is like a sanctuary except slightly more built up. The Wilderness has three lodges and 100+ miles of maintained trails. Maine Public Radio’s story is here.

These designations are designed to give recognition, and maybe some some tourist dollars, for places fighting the (probably losing) battle against light pollution.