This blog can now get a driver’s license

Happy birthday to me: The Granite Geek blog launched 15 years ago. I’m not sure exactly when it started, since almost everything before 2015 has disappeared in a haze of changing software/servers/owners. But we’ll pretend it’s this week.

That’s the original logo up there. I made it myself!

As long as we’re talking about base-10 anniversaries, this spring is also the 30th anniversary of the Granite Geek newspaper column (originally called Science from the Sidelines, to indicate that it’s just as entertaining to watch science as it is to watch football).

Back-of-envelope calculations (52 columns a year, 20 column-inches per column, 6 lines per inch, 6 words per line) we find that I’ve written 1.08 million words under the column alone. If I followed standard English-language writing patterns, that means means I’ve typed the word “the” 54,000 times under the Granite Geek logo.