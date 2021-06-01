N.H. patents through May 23

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 16 to May 23.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Secure Software Update in Wireless Mesh Radio Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,853, initially filed Nov. 20, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “secure software update in a wireless mesh radio network using peer-to-peer file sharing.” The co-inventors are Daniel P. Donahue, Methuen, Massachusetts, and Robert Getschmann, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,853.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,853&RS=PN/11,012,853

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Protecting Secured Network

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,474, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for protecting a secured network.” The co-inventors are Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,474.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,474&RS=PN/11,012,474

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,459, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a rule-based network-threat detection. The co-inventors are David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Keith A. George, Front Royal, Virginia, Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Pierre Mallett III, Herndon, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,459.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,459&RS=PN/11,012,459

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Efficient Packet Filtering

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,417, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient packet filtering.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Steven Rogers, Stratham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,417.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,417&RS=PN/11,012,417

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Filtering Network Data Transfers

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,415, initially filed Aug. 3, 2020) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “filtering network data transfers.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,415.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,415&RS=PN/11,012,415

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Prevention of Attacks Associated with Domain Name System

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,414, initially filed Nov. 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and systems for prevention of attacks associated with the domain name system.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,414.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,414&RS=PN/11,012,414

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Traffic Shaping, End-to-End Prioritization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,348, initially filed April 7, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “traffic shaping and end-to-end prioritization.” The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,348.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,348&RS=PN/11,012,348

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Continuous Tuning of Digitally Switched Voltage-Controlled Oscillator Frequency Bands

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,012,079, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “continuous tuning of digitally switched voltage-controlled oscillator frequency bands.” The co-inventors are Joseph D. Cali, Nashua, New Hampshire, Curtis M. Grens, Manchester, New Hampshire, Richard L. Harwood, Westford, Massachusetts, and Gary M. Madison, Waltham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,012,079.PN.&OS=PN/11,012,079&RS=PN/11,012,079

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for RFID System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,011,842, initially filed Dec. 2, 2019) developed by David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for an RFID system. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,011,842.PN.&OS=PN/11,011,842&RS=PN/11,011,842

Wafer, SderoTech Assigned Patent for Polymer Dispersed/Shear Aligned Phase Modulator Device

Wafer, Hannover, New Hampshire, and SderoTech, Wilmington, Delaware, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,011,854, initially filed Oct. 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “polymer dispersed/shear aligned phase modulator device.” The co-inventors are Dedi David Haziza, Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, and Eliyahu Harush, Mizpe Aviv, Israel. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,011,854.PN.&OS=PN/11,011,854&RS=PN/11,011,854

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Continuously Variable Optical Beam Splitter

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,009,595, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by Robert T. Carlson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for a “continuously variable optical beam splitter.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,595.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,595&RS=PN/11,009,595

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor, Associated Method

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,009,565, initially filed April 19, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor and associated method that can store a measured threshold value in a memory device during a time when the magnetic field sensor is powered off.” The co-inventors are Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Haeyoung Choi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,565.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,565&RS=PN/11,009,565

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-Mode Adaptive Nonlinear Trajectory Shaping Guidance Law

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,009,316, initially filed Nov. 2, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “multi-mode adaptive nonlinear trajectory shaping (NTS) guidance law.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and David A. Richards, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,316.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,316&RS=PN/11,009,316

Adimab Assigned Patent for Rationally Designed, Synthetic Antibody Libraries

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,008,568, initially filed Dec. 28, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “rationally designed, synthetic antibody libraries and uses therefor.” The co-inventors are Maximiliano Vasquez, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Michael Feldhaus, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Tillman U. Gerngross, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and K. Dane Wittrup, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,008,568.PN.&OS=PN/11,008,568&RS=PN/11,008,568

Adimab, Genentech Assigned Patent for Anti-Transferrin Receptor / Anti-BACE1 Multispecific Antibodies

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Genentech, South San Franciso, California, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,008,403, initially filed Nov. 18, 2015) developed by 13 co-inventors for “anti-transferrin receptor / anti-BACE1 multispecific antibodies and methods of use.” The co-inventors are Yichin Liu, South San Francisco, California, Jasvinder Atwal, South San Francisco, California, Cecilia Pui Chi Chiu, South San Francisco, California, Ryan J. Watts, South San Francisco, California, Yan Wu, South San Francisco, California, Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Michael Feldhaus, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Yin Zhang, South San Francisco, California, Yin Zuchero, South San Francisco, California, Jessica Couch, South San Francisco, California, Mark S. Dennis, South San Francisco, California, James A. Ernst, South San Francisco, California, and Gregory A. Lazar, South San Francisco, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,008,403.PN.&OS=PN/11,008,403&RS=PN/11,008,403

Adimab Assigned Patent for Rationally Designed, Synthetic Antibody Libraries

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,008,383, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “rationally designed, synthetic antibody libraries and uses therefor.” The co-inventors are Maximiliano Vasquez, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Michael Feldhaus, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Tillman U. Gerngross, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and K. Dane Wittrup, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,008,383.PN.&OS=PN/11,008,383&RS=PN/11,008,383

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Medical Treatment System, Methods Using Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,007,311, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.” The co-inventors are Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California, Eric J. VanWyk, Austin, Texas, and Matthew J. Finch, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,007,311.PN.&OS=PN/11,007,311&RS=PN/11,007,311

ISND Design Assigned Patent for Slidable Mailbox Bracket

ISND Design, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,006,774, initially filed Aug. 21, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a slidable mailbox bracket. The co-inventors are Neal Robert Dwelley, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Ivan Stanek, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,006,774.PN.&OS=PN/11,006,774&RS=PN/11,006,774



Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Light Field Processor System

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,009,721, initially filed Sept. 6, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “light field processor system.” The co-inventors are John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire, and Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,721.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,721&RS=PN/11,009,721

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Filter System, Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,006,910, initially filed Aug. 27, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “filter system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,006,910.PN.&OS=PN/11,006,910&RS=PN/11,006,910

TalkMeUp Assigned Patent for Interactive Artificial Intelligence Analytical System

TalkMeUp, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,010,645, initially filed Aug. 26, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an “interactive artificial intelligence analytical system.” The co-inventors are JiaoJiao Xu, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Yi Xu, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Chenchen Zhu, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Matthew Thomas Spettel, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,010,645.PN.&OS=PN/11,010,645&RS=PN/11,010,645