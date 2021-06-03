N.H. patents through June 6

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 30 to June 6.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Inter-PGW Handover Architecture

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,276, initially filed June 11, 2019) developed by Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, for an inter-PGW handover architecture. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,026,276.PN.&OS=PN/11,026,276&RS=PN/11,026,276

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Handovers with Simplified Network Topology

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,136, initially filed Sept. 29, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for “handovers with simplified network topology.” The co-inventors are Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Sourabh Nanoti, Pune, India, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Praveen Kumar, Pune, India, Anupam Goyal, Pune, India, and Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,026,136.PN.&OS=PN/11,026,136&RS=PN/11,026,136

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Adaptively Mitigating Common Template Multi-Channel Wireless Interference

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,025,358, initially filed April 20, 2020) developed by Jonathan P. Beaudeau, Littleton, Massachusetts, for a “method of adaptively mitigating common template multi-channel wireless interference.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,025,358.PN.&OS=PN/11,025,358&RS=PN/11,025,358

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Gate Driver Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,025,247, initially filed Oct. 8, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “gate driver circuit providing an output voltage that is clamped.” The co-inventors are Thomas Ross, Livingston, United Kingdom, and Michael Munroe, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,025,247.PN.&OS=PN/11,025,247&RS=PN/11,025,247

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Power Efficient Radio Mixers

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,025,201, initially filed Feb. 28, 2018) developed by Kathiravan Krishnamurthi, Westford, Massachusetts, for “power efficient radio mixers.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,025,201.PN.&OS=PN/11,025,201&RS=PN/11,025,201

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System for Estimating Liquid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,024,419, initially filed Jan. 7, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for estimating liquid delivery.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts . The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,024,419.PN.&OS=PN/11,024,419&RS=PN/11,024,419

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peristaltic Pump

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,024,409, initially filed Feb. 8, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a peristaltic pump. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,024,409.PN.&OS=PN/11,024,409&RS=PN/11,024,409

***

Desprez Assigned Patent for Business Variable Optimization for Manufacture of Designed Products

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,023,934, initially filed Oct. 30, 2015) developed by four co-inventors for “business variable optimization for manufacture or supply of designed products.” The co-inventors are James L. Jacobs II, Amherst, New Hampshire, John E. Cronin, Bonita Springs, Florida, Kyle Kulp, Burlington, Vermont, and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,023,934.PN.&OS=PN/11,023,934&RS=PN/11,023,934

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Element with Increased Operational Range

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,661, initially filed May 29, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetoresistance element with increased operational range.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,661.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,661&RS=PN/11,022,661

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Back-Biased Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,464, initially filed Oct. 11, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “back-biased magnetic field sensor having one or more magnetoresistance elements.” The co-inventors are Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, Marie-Adelaide Lo, Chene-Bougeries, Switzerland, Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, and Nicolas Yoakim, Morges, Switzerland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,464.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,464&RS=PN/11,022,464

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Personalized Navigation Inside Business Enterprise

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,443, initially filed April 24, 2020) developed by Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for a “system and method of personalized navigation inside a business enterprise.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,443.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,443&RS=PN/11,022,443

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Gas Operating System for Automatic Firearm

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,389, initially filed Jan. 22, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “gas operating system for an automatic firearm.” The co-inventors are Douglas Aubin, Newmarket, New Hampshire, David Michael Wilkes, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Aaron C. Sakash, Somersworth, New Hampshire, and Lindsay Bunch, Newington, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,389.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,389&RS=PN/11,022,389

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Operating System for Small Caliber Rifles

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,385, initially filed June 12, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “operating system for small caliber rifles.” The co-inventors are David Luke Steimke, Epping, New Hampshire, Bryan Charles Dustin, Strafford, New Hampshire, Aaron C. Sakash, Somersworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,385.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,385&RS=PN/11,022,385

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for System for Enhanced Oil, Gas Recovery

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,021,941, initially filed Nov. 22, 2016) developed by James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a “method, apparatus, and system for enhanced oil and gas recovery with super focused heat.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,021,941.PN.&OS=PN/11,021,941&RS=PN/11,021,941

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Enhanced Oil, Gas Recovery with Direct Steam Generation,

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,021,940, initially filed Nov. 22, 2016) developed by James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a “method, apparatus and system for enhanced oil and gas recovery with direct steam generation, multiphase close coupled heat exchanger system, super focused heat.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,021,940.PN.&OS=PN/11,021,940&RS=PN/11,021,940

***

Presby Plastics Assigned Patent for Modular Wastewater Treatment System

Presby Plastics, Whitefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,021,380, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by David W. Presby, Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, for a “modular wastewater treatment system configured for compact shipping.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,021,380.PN.&OS=PN/11,021,380&RS=PN/11,021,380

***

Lean Steer Difference Assigned Patent for Lean-to-Steer Mechanisms

Lean Steer Difference, Campton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,020,651, initially filed May 18, 2017) developed by Corey C. Smith, Campton, New Hampshire, for “lean-to-steer mechanisms with linear or non-linear steering responses.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,020,651.PN.&OS=PN/11,020,651&RS=PN/11,020,651

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Stick with Co-Molded Construction

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,020,642, initially filed Jan. 29, 2020) developed by Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada, for a “hockey stick with co-molded construction.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,020,642.PN.&OS=PN/11,020,642&RS=PN/11,020,642

***

Mound Laser & Photonics Center Assigned Patent for Needle with Rounded Edge

Mound Laser and Photonics Center, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,020,108, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by nine co-inventors for a “needle with rounded edge.” The co-inventors are Paul V. Pesavento, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Peter F. Ladwig, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Michael W. Davis, Rockford, Minnesota, John A. Theget, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Kurt C. Swanson, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Joel B. Michaletz, Litchfield, Minnesota, Philip W. Anderson, Dassel, Minnesota, Timothy A. McDaniel, Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Patrick R. LaLonde, Waite Park, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,020,108.PN.&OS=PN/11,020,108&RS=PN/11,020,108



***

are Richard T. Skiffington, North Reading, Massachusetts, Robert S. Salter, Reading, Massachusetts, Robert J. Markovsky, Brentwood, New Hampshire, Stanley E. Charm, Boston, Massachusetts, Paul E. Graham, Dracut, Massachusetts, and Jovo Djuragic, Winchester, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,446.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,446&RS=PN/11,009,446

***

Rigaku Analytical Devices Assigned Patent for Compact Two-Dimensional Spectrometer

Rigaku Analytical Devices, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,009,397, initially filed Oct. 17, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a compact two-dimensional spectrometer. The co-inventors are David Steven Mercuro, Windham, New Hampshire, Michael Anthony Damento, Tucson, Arizona, and Stanislaw Piorek, Hillsborough, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,397.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,397&RS=PN/11,009,397

***

Veveo Assigned Patent for Methods for Selecting, Presenting Content

Veveo, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,010,418, initially filed June 28, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and systems for selecting and presenting content based on dynamically identifying microgenres associated with the content.” The co-inventors are Murali Aravamudan, Andover, Massachusetts, Ajit Rajasekharan, West Windsor, New Jersey, and Kajamalai G. Ramakrishnan, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,010,418.PN.&OS=PN/11,010,418&RS=PN/11,010,418

***

Genzyme Assigned Patent for Glucosylceramide Synthase Inhibitors

Genzyme, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,008,316, initially filed April 18, 2017) developed by 18 co-inventors for glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors. The co-inventors are Elyse Bourque, Blaine, Washington, Mario A. Cabrera-Salazar, Brighton, Massachusetts, Cassandra Celatka, Hull, Massachusetts, Seng H. Cheng, Natick, Massachusetts, Bradford Hirth, Littleton, Massachusetts, Andrew Good, Wallingford, Connecticut, Katherine Jancsics, Wilmington, Massachusetts, John Marshall, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Markus Metz, Encinitas, California, Ronald K. Scheule, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Renato Skerlj, West Newton, Massachusetts, Yibin Xiang, Dracut, Massachusetts, Zhong Zhao, Wayland, Massachusetts, John Leonard, Manchester, New Hampshire, Thomas Natoli, Revere, Massachusetts, Elina Makino, Winchester, Massachusetts, Herve Husson, Boston, Massachusetts, and Oxana Beskrovnaya, Southborough, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,008,316.PN.&OS=PN/11,008,316&RS=PN/11,008,316

***

Symbotic Assigned Patent for Palletizer-Depalletizer System

Symbotic. Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,008,184, initially filed April 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “palletizer-depalletizer system for distribution facilities.” The co-inventors are Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Gregory Thronson, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Christopher Kiley, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Todd E. Kepple, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Jared Ploss, Wilmington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,008,184.PN.&OS=PN/11,008,184&RS=PN/11,008,184

***

ZOLL Medical Assigned Patent for Vehicle Compatible Ambulatory Defibrillator

ZOLL Medical, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,009,870, initially filed June 5, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “vehicle compatible ambulatory defibrillator.” The co-inventors are Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, Guy R. Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire, and Gregory R. Frank, Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,009,870.PN.&OS=PN/11,009,870&RS=PN/11,009,870

***

Aspen Aerogels Assigned Patent for Inherently Secured Aerogel Composites

Aspen Aerogels, Northborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,007,748, initially filed June 1, 2012) developed by two co-inventors for “inherently secured aerogel composites.” The co-inventors are Daniel E. Bullock, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Aaron R. Tomich, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,07,748.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,07,748&RS=PN/1,10,07,748

***

iRobot Assigned Patent for Control of Evacuation Stations

iRobot, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,006,806, initially filed Aug. 29, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “control of evacuation stations.” The co-inventors are Ellen B. Cargill, Norfolk, Massachusetts, Douglas Dell’Accio, Boston, Massachusetts, Benjamin Pheil, Ontario, New York, Flavia Pastore, Wakefield, Massachusetts, Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and John P. O’Brien, Newton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,06,806.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,06,806&RS=PN/1,10,06,806

***

Myolex Assigned Patent for High Performance Sensors for Electrical Impedance Myography

Myolex, Brookline, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,006,849, initially filed Jan. 8, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “high performance sensors for electrical impedance myography.” The co-inventors are Elmer C. Lupton, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Haydn Taylor, Windham, New Hampshire, Jose L. Bohorquez, San Francisco, California, Ken Li, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Michael Rinehart, San Jose, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,06,849.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,06,849&RS=PN/1,10,06,849

***

Hollingsworth & Vose Assigned Patent for Filter Media Including Flame Retardant Fibers

Hollingsworth and Vose, East Walpole, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,014,030, initially filed Sept. 30, 2016) developed by eight co-inventors for “filter media including flame retardant fibers.” The co-inventors are Xiaodan Zhang, Nashua, New Hampshire, Douglas M. Guimond, Pepperell, Massachusetts, Carrie Liu, Hudson, Massachusetts, Nagendra Anantharamaiah, Mysore, India, Sudhakar Jaganathan, Northborough, Massachusetts, Gerald Gadbois, Westfield, Massachusetts, Maxim Silin, Hudson, Massachusetts, and Mark A. Gallimore, Floyd, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,014,030.PN.&OS=PN/11,014,030&RS=PN/11,014,030

***

OPKO Diagnostics Assigned Patent for Preparing Surface for Obtaining Patent Sample

OPKO Diagnostics, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,013,576, initially filed Oct. 13, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for “articles and methods for preparing a surface for obtaining a patent sample.” The co-inventors are Jason Taylor, Windham, New Hampshire David Steinmiller, Menlo Park, California, Hardeep Singh, Arlington, Massachusetts, Rebecca Wagner, Boulder, Colorado, Gary J. Fagan, Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Vincent Linder, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,013,576.PN.&OS=PN/11,013,576&RS=PN/11,013,576

***

P Tech Assigned Patent for Tissue Fixation System, Method

P Tech, Effingham, Illinois, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,013,542, initially filed May 25, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “tissue fixation system and method.” The co-inventors are Peter M. Bonutti, Manalapan, Florida, Glen A. Phillips, Effingham, Illinois, and Lawrence Crainich, Charlestown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,013,542.PN.&OS=PN/11,013,542&RS=PN/11,013,542

***

Bemis Associates Assigned Patent for Methods of Bonding Textile

Bemis Associates, Shirley, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,014,347, initially filed June 24, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods of bonding a textile.” The co-inventors are Richard A. Brown, Danville, New Hampshire, Jared M. Ide, Somerville, Massachusetts, Daryl R. Johnson, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and Stephen A. Topper, Barre, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,014,347.PN.&OS=PN/11,014,347&RS=PN/11,014,347

***

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA Assigned Patent for Disposable Container, Mixing System Comprising Container

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA, Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,014,087, initially filed Aug. 21, 2018) developed by Shujian Yi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “disposable container and mixing system comprising the container.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,014,087.PN.&OS=PN/11,014,087&RS=PN/11,014,087

***

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Information Fusion in Multi-Domain Operational Environment

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3 – Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,023,531, initially filed Jan. 5, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for an “information fusion in multi-domain operational environment.” The co-inventors are Paul A. Baggeroer, Westford, Massachusetts, Eric E. Thompson, Hollis, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Jengo, Ayer, Massachusetts, Suhail Shabbir Saquib, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Kevin J. Whitcomb, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Jason R. Bruni, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kenneth L. Warren, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,023,531.PN.&OS=PN/11,023,531&RS=PN/11,023,531

***

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Optical System Mounts

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,778, initially filed Aug. 7, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for optical system mounts. The co-inventors are Luke N. Asselin, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Davis Lange, Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Gordon Sim, Saugus, Massachusetts, and Christopher William Helmke, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,778.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,778&RS=PN/11,022,778

***

Gentex Assigned Patent for Helmet Mounted Visor

Gentex, Simpson, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,019,873, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a helmet mounted visor. The co-inventors are Duco W. Noordzij, Roslindale, Massachusetts, Nathan E. Winters, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Matthew Anthony Hanudel, Waltham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,019,873.PN.&OS=PN/11,019,873&RS=PN/11,019,873

***

Titeflex Commercial Assigned Patent for Hose Assemblies with Reduced Axial Stress

Titeflex Commercial, Springfield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,237, initially filed Feb. 27, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “hose assemblies with reduced axial stress.” The co-inventors are Michael C. Clemente, Huntington, Massachusetts, Gregory P. Rooke, Springfield, Massachusetts, and Ken Slock, Alton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,022,237.PN.&OS=PN/11,022,237&RS=PN/11,022,237