Without good information, clean energy is hard to turn on

New Hampshire Bulletin, a new statewide online news organization staffed by some experienced former newspaper reporters and editors, has a good story about the esoteric topic of how a statewide energy data hub could make creating a 21st-century power system easier.

… compared the current system with going into a supermarket where there are no prices on any of the items for sale. At the end of the month, you’re presented with a big bill, but there are no tools or information to manage your spending. Creating an energy data platform would bring the state a bit closer to a grocery store model – where prices are transparent and consumers have more control about what and how they’re spending.

I like to talk about clean-energy technology and deployment, but politics and government policy and regulations are at least as important.

Check out the story here.