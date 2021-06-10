N.H. patents through June 13

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 6 to June 13.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for RFID System With Eddy Current Trap

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,031,693, initially filed June 21, 2019) developed by David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for an "RFID system with an eddy current trap."

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Giant Perpendicular Magnetic Anisotropy in Fe/GaN Thin Films

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,031,167, initially filed Nov. 16, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "giant perpendicular magnetic anisotropy in Fe/GaN thin films for data storage and memory devices." The co-inventors are Jiadong Zang, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Jiexiang Yu, Dover, New Hampshire.

***

Sentient Decision Science Assigned Patent for Systems for Assessing Implicit Associations

Sentient Decision Science, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,030,633, initially filed Jan. 6, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "systems and methods for assessing implicit associations." The co-inventors are Aaron Ashley Reid, Rye, New Hampshire, and Clinton Lee Taylor, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for RFID System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,030,512, initially filed Nov. 4, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an "RFID system and method." The co-inventors are James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire, David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Eric J. VanWyk, Sommerville, Massachusetts.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,029,373, initially filed July 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "magnetic field sensors having a magnetic anti-aliasing filter." The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, and Evan Shorman, Hooksett, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensor Output Control Methods

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,029,370, initially filed May 22, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "sensor output control methods and apparatus." The co-inventors are Jonathan Zimmermann, Manchester, New Hampshire, Steven E. Snyder, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Pablo Daniel Pareja Obregon, Buen Aires, Argentina.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Ground Disconnect Detection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,029,366, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, for "ground disconnect detection for multiple voltage domains."

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Helmet Comprising Occipital Adjustment Mechanism

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,465, initially filed Sept. 17, 2018) developed by Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada, for a "helmet comprising an occipital adjustment mechanism."

***

Galvion Assigned Patent for Mandible Guard

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,468, initially filed Oct. 3, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for a mandible guard. The co-inventors are Edward R. Hall, Starksboro, Vermont, Pierre-Luc Lussier, Longueuil, Canada, Nicolas Desjardins, Pincourt, Canada, Stephane Lebel, St. Redempteur, Canada, and Dominic Giroux Bernier, St-Gabriel De Brandon, Canada.

***

Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Devices for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage

Conformal Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,695, initially filed Oct. 26, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for "devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage." The co-inventors are David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts, Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont, and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire.

***

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Assigned Patent for System for Forming Cavity

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,701, initially filed March 24, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a "system and method for forming a cavity in soft tissue and bone." The co-inventors are Sohail K. Mirza, Hanover, New Hampshire, Keith D. Paulsen, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Ryan J. Halter, Orford, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Prosthetic Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,816, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for a prosthetic device. The co-inventors are N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire, Grant A. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, David D.B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Jacob P. Laplante, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,027,058, initially filed May 15, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for an infusion pump assembly. The co-inventors are Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Molding Resin to Form Continuous Structures

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,027,463, initially filed Dec. 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "molding resin to form continuous structures." The co-inventors are Gregory K. Kopanski, Candia, New Hampshire, Stephen R. Arata, Kingston, New Hampshire, and Charles S. White, Danvers, Massachusetts.

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Installing Printed Media

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,027,566, initially filed March 14, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for installing printed media. The co-inventors are Luis Parellada Armela, Barcelona, Spain, and Carlos Saez Comet, Barcelona, Spain.

***

Xenotherapeutics, Xenotherapeutics Assigned Patent for Personalized Cells

Xenotherapeutics, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Xenotherapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,028,371, initially filed Oct. 26, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for "personalized cells, tissues, and organs for transplantation from a humanized, bespoke, designated-pathogen free, (non-human) donor and methods and products relating to same." The co-inventors are Paul W. Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire, Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida, and Elizabeth J. Chang, Pittsford, New York.

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Auxetic Expansion Joint Seal

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,028,577, initially filed May 22, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for an "auxetic expansion joint seal."

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Continuous Chamber Capillary Control System

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,028,676, initially filed Feb. 28, 2017) developed by James C. Juranitch, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, for a "continuous chamber capillary control system, method, and apparatus."

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Adjustable Fitting Assembly

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,028,945, initially filed May 19, 2020) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for an adjustable fitting assembly.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for System for Vibration Detection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,029,176, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "system and method for vibration detection with no loss of position information using a magnetic field sensor." The co-inventors are Benjamin Geiger, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Cedric Gillet, Annecy, France.

***

***

KCI Licensing Assigned Patent for Dressing for Applying Reduced Pressure

KCI Licensing, San Antonio, Texas, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,020,516, initially filed April 3, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for "dressing and method for applying reduced pressure to and collecting and storing fluid from a tissue site." The co-inventors are Jonathan Paul Jaeb, Hudson, New Hampshire, Richard Daniel John Coulthard, Verwood, United Kingdom, Timothy Mark Robinson, Shillingstone, United Kingdom, Christopher Brian Locke, Bournemouth, United Kingdom, and Aidan Marcus Tout, Alderbury, United Kingdom.

***

Emerson Climate Technologies Assigned Patent for Three-Way Heat Exchangers

Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,022,330, initially filed May 18, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for "three-way heat exchangers for liquid desiccant air-conditioning systems and methods of manufacture." The co-inventors are Mark A. Allen, Essex, Massachusetts, Scott N. Rowe, Dover, New Hampshire, Shawn Montgomery, Upton, Massachusetts, Mark D. Rosenblum, Woburn, Massachusetts, Peter Luttik, Beverly, Massachusetts, David Fox, Rockport, Massachusetts, and An Le, Malden, Massachusetts.

***

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Optical System Mounts

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,029,503, initially filed Sept. 21, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for optical system mounts. The co-inventors are Davis Lange, Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Luke N. Asselin, Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Christopher William Helmke, Bedford, New Hampshire.

***

***

E Ink Assigned Patent for Passive Thermally Driven Variable Opacity Materials

E Ink, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,028,319, initially filed Dec. 17, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for "passive thermally driven variable opacity materials." The co-inventors are Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire, Jay William Anseth, Canton, Massachusetts, Richard J. Paolini Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts, Craig Alan Breen, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Wesley Viola, Burlington, Massachusetts.