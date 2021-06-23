N.H. patents through June 27

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 20 to June 27.

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Opto-Coupler with Field-Shaping End Caps

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,043,479, initially filed Sept. 25, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an "opto-coupler with field-shaping end caps." The co-inventors are Brian J. King, Nottingham, New Hampshire, Mark S. Granoff, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Philip DeMaine, Epping, New Hampshire.

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Two Step Algorithm for Non-Exact Matching of Large Datasets

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,042,555, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "two step algorithm for non-exact matching of large datasets." The co-inventors are Mark G. Kane, Bayside, New York, Richard J. Diekema, Jr., South Portland, Maine, and Kaiyu Pan, Johns Creek, Georgia.

IMBY Energy Assigned Patent for Cogeneration Systems and Methods for Generating Heating and Electricity

IMBY Energy, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,041,637, initially filed June 25, 2018) developed by Steve Walker, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for "cogeneration systems and methods for generating heating and electricity."

IMBY Energy Assigned Patent for Cogeneration Systems

IMBY Energy, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,041,636, initially filed June 25, 2018) developed by Steve Walker, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for "cogeneration systems and methods for generating heating and electricity."

IMBY Energy Assigned Patent for Cogeneration Systems

IMBY Energy, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,041,635, initially filed June 25, 2018) developed by Steve Walker, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for "cogeneration systems and methods for generating heating and electricity."

Cole Haan Assigned Patent for Shoe Having Knit Wingtip Upper

Cole Haan, Greenland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,041,262, initially filed Sept. 20, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "shoe having knit wingtip upper." The co-inventors are Jack Boys, Greenland, New Hampshire, Ann Bono, Greenland, New Hampshire, Aubert Shepherd, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Mattias Verfl, Greenland, New Hampshire.

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Delivering Gases in Plasma Arc Torch

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,040,412, initially filed March 12, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for "controlling and delivering gases in a plasma arc torch and related systems and methods." The co-inventors are Harshawardhan Jogdand, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Larry Benson, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Liming Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire, John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire, and Ross A. Smith, Hanover, New Hampshire.

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Medical Device Having Removable Deployment Device

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,039,911, initially filed Oct. 25, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "medical device having removable deployment device and affixation element." The co-inventors are David Filipiak, Somerville, Massachusetts, Anthony R. Horton, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Albert A. Lepage, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-Radio Access Technology Paging

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,044,699, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "multi-radio access technology paging." The co-inventors are Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India.

Senet Assigned Patent for Method for Gateway Onboarding for IoT Networks

Senet, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,044,607, initially filed Nov. 30, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "method for gateway onboarding for IoT networks." The co-inventors are Jamie R. Woodhead, Pelham, New Hampshire, and David L. Kjendal, Durham, New Hampshire.



Silicon Laboratories Assigned Patent for Spur and Quantization Noise Cancellation for PLLS

Silicon Laboratories, Austin, Texas, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,038,521, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for "spur and quantization noise cancellation for with non-linear phase detection." The co-inventors are Aslamali A. Rafi, Austin, Texas, Srisai R. Seethamraju, Nashua, New Hampshire, Russell Croman, Buda, Texas, and James D. Barnette, Austin, Texas.

Securus Technologies Assigned Patent for Incentive-Based Availability of Communications Device Features

Securus Technologies, Carrollton, Texas, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,037,457, initially filed Dec. 12, 2017) developed by Patricia Auger, Hollis, New Hampshire, for an "incentive-based availability of communications device features."

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Composite, Method for Making

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,034,129, initially filed Feb. 16, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for a "composite and method for making." The co-inventors are Joseph G. Sargent, Lowell, Massachusetts, Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire, Michael P. Cushman, Williamstown, Massachusetts, Timothy P. Pollock, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Helen K. Bergstrom, Somerville, Massachusetts.

Fox Factory Assigned Patent for Vehicle Suspension Damper

Fox Factory, Braselton, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,041,537, initially filed April 6, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a vehicle suspension damper. The co-inventors are Joshua Benjamin Yablon, Oakland, California, Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire, Robert C. Fox, Scotts Valley, California, David M. Haugen, Pacific Grove, California, and Sante Pelot, Freedom, California.

Carbon Black Assigned Patent for Methods for Protecting Software Hooks

Carbon Black, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,042,633, initially filed Sept. 27, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "methods for protecting software hooks, and related computer security systems and apparatus." The co-inventors are Paul M. Drapeau, Mendon, Massachusetts, and Brian M. Sturk, Hudson, New Hampshire.

Tamr Assigned Patent for Data Curation System with Version Control

Tamr, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,042,523, initially filed Dec. 11, 2019) developed by 13 co-inventors for a "data curation system with version control for workflow states and provenance." The co-inventors are Vladimir Gluzman Peregrine, Arlington, Massachusetts, Ihab F. Ilyas, Waterloo, Canada, Michael Ralph Stonebraker, Moultonborough, New Hampshire, Stan Zdonik, Westwood, Massachusetts, Andrew H. Palmer, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Alexander Richter Pagan, Woodside, New York, Daniel Meir Bruckner, San Francisco, California, George Beskales, Waltham, Massachusetts, Aizana Turmukhametova, Somerville, Massachusetts, Tianyu Zhu, Medford, Massachusetts, Kanak Kshetri, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jason Liu, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Nikolaus Bates-Haus, Littleton, Massachusetts.

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Dynamic Gateway Communication Protocol Control Via

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,044,308, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "dynamic gateway communication protocol control via software defined radio implemented devices." The co-inventors are Stephen J. Todd, Conway, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

Persimmon Technologies Assigned Patent for Motor Having Non-Circular Stator

Persimmon Technologies, Wakefield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,043,857, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "motor having non-circular stator." The co-inventors are Jayaraman Krishnasamy, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Martin Hosek, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Dennis Poole, East Derry, New Hampshire.

TeraDiode Assigned Patent for Widely Tunable Infrared Source System

TeraDiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,043,787, initially filed May 8, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "widely tunable infrared source system and method." The co-inventors are Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Robin Huang, Wakefield, Massachusetts, and Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts.