‘Gluten free’ means something. ‘Natural’ doesn’t.

There aren’t many things more complicated than determining a “healthy diet.” A new website, launched by Vermont Law School helps those of us with the patience to read the confusing food labels. The Valley News has a story (here);

Beyranevand said that “the most surprising thing” she found when she started researching food labels was that “there are some statements on labels that are very heavily regulated and some are not regulated at all, and the average consumer has no knowledge of the distinction.”

For example, she said that phrases such as “gluten free” and “low fat” are heavily regulated, whereas claims that a product is “healthy” or “natural” are not.

The site is at https://labelsunwrapped.org/

The best advice for eating healthy remains the mantra by foodie Michael Pollen: “Eat food (not highly processed, packaged stuff). Not too much. Mostly plants.”