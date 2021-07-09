In N.H., 0.5% of light-duty vehicles are electric

As of June, New Hampshire had 2,690 all-electric light-duty vehicles registered out of a total about 480,000 vehicles, or about half of one percent, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy. Maine was at the same level – 1,920 out of about 380,000 vehicles – while Vermont (2,230 out of about 210,000) and Massachusetts (21,000 EVs out of 2.1 million) were at one percent.

Gas stations don’t have to worry about running out of customers for a while yet, as federal data shows.

Light-duty includes pickup trucks, which dominate recent sales but have no electric versions yet. If we could whittle it down to just sedans, the electric percentage would be much high.