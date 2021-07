Who knew that making buoys and airport lighting required such cool machines?

Last week I visited (yes, visited! in person!!!) a Tilton company called Sealite that makes ocean buoys and airport lighting. It’s gotten a huge Air Force order and been purchased by a big company, which is why I was there, but the cool part was the 20-foot-tall oven attached to a gigantic mold that can spin on two axes at once.

