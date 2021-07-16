N.H. patents through July 18

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 11 to July 18.

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Cyber Protections of Mobile Devices

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,063,909, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for "methods and systems for efficient cyber protections of mobile devices." The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Coil Actuated Pressure Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,061,084, initially filed March 7, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "coil actuated pressure sensor and deflectable substrate." The co-inventors are Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, Jason Boudreau, Exeter, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire.

SIG Sauer Patent for Digital Turret Ballistic Aiming System

SIG Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,060,816, initially filed Aug. 31, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a "digital turret ballistic aiming system." The co-inventors are Andrew York, Portland, Oregon, Gregory Smith, Sherwood, Oregon, Richard Brumfield, Wilsonville, Oregon, Joseph Fruechtel, Portland, Oregon, and Chia-Kan Chang, Taichung, Taiwan.

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Malleable Press Fittings

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,060,652, initially filed Dec. 22, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for malleable press fittings. The co-inventors are Jordan Cameron Belen, Warwick, Rhode Island, Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Mark David Kirby, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, and Ty Schell, Reinholds, Pennsylvania.

Nemo Equipment Assigned Patent for Fabric Hinge

Nemo Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,060,318, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a fabric hinge. The co-inventors are Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, Zackary Kamen, Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Patrick McCluskey, Lee, New Hampshire.

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Connecting Plasma Arc Torches

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,059,122, initially filed Dec. 18, 2017) developed by Jeremy Beliveau, Cornish, New Hampshire, for "connecting plasma arc torches and related systems and methods."

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Airless Adhesive Spray Gun

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,059,062, initially filed Feb. 19, 2015) developed by five co-inventors for an "airless adhesive spray gun and method of use." The co-inventors are Steven E. Adams, Richmond, Virginia, John C. Hannon, Richmond, Virginia, Terry Nelson, Richmond, Virginia, Ian L. Churcher, Richmond, Virginia, and Andrew T. Sinclair, Richmond, Virginia.

206 ORTHO Assigned Patent for Treating Bone Fractures

206 ORTHO, Deerfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,058,796, initially filed Nov. 13, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a "method and apparatus for treating bone fractures, and/or for fortifying and/or augmenting bone, including the provision and use of composite implants, and novel composite structures which may be used for medical and non-medical applications." The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. D'Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Werner Blank, Wilton, Connecticut, Charles Hegedus, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sandip Agarwal, Arlington, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Nelson, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Robert S. Whitehouse, Lexington, Massachusetts.

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JULY 11 – JULY 18

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Heads Up Mass Notification

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,064,338, initially filed June 27, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "heads up mass notification." The co-inventors are John B. Stowell, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Alan John Boguslawski, Gardner, Massachusetts.

Sealed Air Assigned Patent for System for Forming Cushion Packages for Object Protection

Sealed Air, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,059,648, initially filed June 15, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a "method and system for forming cushion packages for object protection." The co-inventors are Thomas P. Orsini, Sterling, Massachusetts, Robert J. Simonelli, Worcester, Massachusetts, Russell T. Christman, Dunstable, Massachusetts, Robert J. O'Dowd, Denver, North Carolina, Mark Ryan Garceau, Bethlehem, Connecticut, Michael Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Zi K. Chan, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Steven E. Maston, Princeton, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Assigned Patent for Pteridinone Compounds, Uses Thereof

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,059,826, initially filed April 23, 2019) developed by 17 co-inventors for "pteridinone compounds and uses thereof." The co-inventors are David J. Lauffer, Stow, Massachusetts, Guy Bemis, Boston, Massachusetts, Michael Boyd, Boston, Massachusetts, David Deininger, Boston, Massachusetts, Hongbo Deng, Southborough, Massachusetts, Hongbo Dorsch, Boston, Massachusetts, Gu Hongbo, Concord, Massachusetts, Hongbo Hoover, Harvard, Massachusetts, Mac Arthur Johnson Jr., Derry, New Hampshire, Mark Willem Ledeboer, Boston, Massachusetts, Mark Willem Ledford, Boston, Massachusetts, Francois Maltais, Boston, Massachusetts, Marina Penney, Acton, Massachusetts, Darin Takemoto, Belmont, Massachusetts, Nathan D. Waal, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tiansheng Wang, Concord, Massachusetts, and Pan Li, Lexington, Massachusetts.