A close look at a solar sharing in Vermont

Vermont is way up there when it comes to solar power – it’s the only small state in the top ten list for number of installations per capita, alongside big folks like Connecticut and New Jersey – so local news stories have moved beyond “local place gets solar panels” stories. (I haven’t, though: here’s a story about the state’s largest rooftop solar installation.)

There’s a great example in the latest Valley News, which has a story about a community solar project in Royalton. Unlike many such stories – including, I must say, mine – it doesn’t shy away from details about financing, including a debate about whether to cash in the Renewable Energy Credits for the money or hold them to help the solar ecosystem.

Interested? You can read it here.