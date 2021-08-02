Redstone missile in little NH town is (finally) historic

One of these tall pointy things is more useful than the other. You choose.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources maintains a State Register of Historic Places, and every year it adds a few more. Items are almost always buildings – town halls, chapels, schools, barns – but sometimes they’re different.

This year the division added the M/S Mount Washington, the tourism boat that hits the five main towns on Lake Winnipesaukee and, more to the Granite Geek’s liking, the Redstone missile that stands on the village green of little Warren. N.H.

You can find lots of writeups about this missile on Tripadvisor, Roadsideamerica, Atlas Obscura and the like. The NH history blog Cow Hampshire has a good summary of how it came to be in a place with no connection whatsoever to the space program – read it here.

Incidentally, it says something about what people regard as “historic” that this unique item hasn’t been on the state Historic Register before now.