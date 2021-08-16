N.H. reflects national patterns in the census: Rural areas emptier, exurbs/suburbs/urban grow (slowly)

The latest release of 2020 census data showed no surprises for New Hampshire: Slow growth within fringe commuting distance of Boston and the Seacoast, not much growth elsewhere, shrinkage up North and along the non-Dartmouth parts of the Connecticut River Valley.

But I did find a couple surprises: A narrow swath of Concord is one of the most ethnically diverse bits of very white New Hampshire (story here) and a baffling data point about one fast-growing town that, so far at least, nobody can explain (story here).