N.H. patents through Aug. 15

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Gate Driver Isolating Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,082,038, initially filed September 10, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “gate driver isolating circuit.” The co-inventors are Thomas Ross, Livingston, United Kingdom, James McIntosh, Longniddry, United Kingdom, and Gianluca Allegrini, Musselburgh, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,82,038.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,82,038&RS=PN/1,10,82,038

***

Konark Research Assigned Patent for System for Selection of Hardware

Konark Research, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,080,168, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by Durga Prasad Choudhury, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “system, method and apparatus for selection of hardware and software for optimal implementation of one or more functionality or algorithm.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,80,168.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,80,168&RS=PN/1,10,80,168

***

Samson Manufacturing Assigned Patent for Underfolding Arm Brace Apparatus for Firearms

Samson Manufacturing, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,200, initially filed October 21, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “underfolding arm brace apparatus for firearms.” The co-inventors are Scott Samson, Spofford, New Hampshire, and Krzysztof Muskus, Keene, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,79,200.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,79,200&RS=PN/1,10,79,200

***

Standex International Assigned Patent for Method for Controlling Defrost in Refrigeration Systems

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,163, initially filed June 18, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for controlling defrost in refrigeration systems.” The co-inventors are Teddy Glenn Bostic Jr., Summerville, South Carolina, Gregory Joseph Deutschmann, Summerville Pleasant, South Carolina, Chang H. Luh, Summerville, South Carolina, and Laura Steiner, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,79,163.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,79,163&RS=PN/1,10,79,163

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Stirling Cycle Machine

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,145, initially filed Oct. 23, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a stirling cycle machine. The co-inventors are Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,79,145.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,79,145&RS=PN/1,10,79,145

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,077,965, initially filed April 24, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,77,965.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,77,965&RS=PN/1,10,77,965

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for High Flow Therapy With Built-In Oxygen Concentrator

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,077,279, initially filed Aug. 30, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “high flow therapy with built-in oxygen concentrator.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Charles Busey, Easton, Maryland, and George C. Dungan II, Dallas, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,77,279.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,77,279&RS=PN/1,10,77,279

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pump Assembly With Switch

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,077,245, initially filed Feb. 12, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “pump assembly with switch.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Gerald Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,77,245.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,77,245&RS=PN/1,10,77,245

***

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Safety Switch, Associated Methods

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,075,046, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “safety switch and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Andrew L. Tsang, Lowell, Massachusetts, Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven Robert Tambeau, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Arvind Ananthanarayanan, Medford, Massachusetts, James Edward Dogul, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Todd Bubar, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,075,046.PN.&OS=PN/11,075,046&RS=PN/11,075,046

***

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Methods for Controlling Combined Initiating Device

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,080,984, initially filed June 17, 2020) developed by Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, for “systems and methods for controlling combined initiating device and notification appliance circuits.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,080,984.PN.&OS=PN/11,080,984&RS=PN/11,080,984

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Spectroscopy

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,598, initially filed Jan. 28, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for an augmented reality spectroscopy. The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Adrian Kaehler, Los Angeles, California, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Tammy Sherri Powers, Coral Springs, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,079,598.PN.&OS=PN/11,079,598&RS=PN/11,079,598

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Layout-Independent Cryptographic Stamp of Distributed Dataset

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,082,206, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “layout-independent cryptographic stamp of a distributed dataset.” The co-inventors are David Meiri, Somerville, Massachusetts, Xiangping Chen, Sherborn, Massachusetts, William R. Stronge, Westford, Massachusetts, and Felix Shvaiger, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,082,206.PN.&OS=PN/11,082,206&RS=PN/11,082,206

***

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Assigned Patent for Peptides Binding to BFL-1

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,078,246, initially filed Aug. 26, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “peptides binding to BFL-1.” The co-inventors are Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts, and Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,078,246.PN.&OS=PN/11,078,246&RS=PN/11,078,246

***

***

Charter Communications Operating Assigned Patent for Order Management System

Charter Communications Operating, St. Louis, Missouri, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,080,648, initially filed July 13, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “order management system with recovery capabilities.” The co-inventors are Timothy P. Germain, Morrison, Colorado, Faiz Ali, Ballwin, Missouri, and Michael A. Brown, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,080,648.PN.&OS=PN/11,080,648&RS=PN/11,080,648

***

RAI Strategic Holdings Assigned Patent for Method for Assembling Cartridge

RAI Strategic Holdings, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,083,857, initially filed Nov. 2, 2017) developed by 26 co-inventors for a “method for assembling a cartridge for a smoking article.” The co-inventors are Frederic Philippe Ampolini, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Timothy Brian Nestor, Advance, North Carolina, Jack Gray Flinchum, Jr., Clemmons, North Carolina, Wayne Douglas Brown, Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Nicholas Harrison Watson, Westfield, North Carolina, Charles Jacob Novak, III, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Paul Andrew Brinkley, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, James Robert Covino, Haverhill, Massachusetts, John DePiano, Burlington, Massachusetts, Edward Louis Dickinson, Leicester, Massachusetts, Eugene R. Harris, Groton, Massachusetts, Kevin Edward Keough, Canton, Massachusetts, David Jay Smith, Needham, Massachusetts, John Hook, Temple, New Hampshire, Michael LaCourse, Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert Metcalf, Peterborough, New Hampshire, Steven Hart, Acton, Massachusetts, David Pelletier, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Marc Bourque, Weare, New Hampshire, Nathaniel Cambray, Litchfield, New Hampshire, John William Wolber, Nashua, New Hampshire, James William McClellan, Hollis, New Hampshire, Steven R. Mongillo, Oneonta, New York, Frank S. Silveira, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Michael Laine, Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Quentin Paul Guenther Jr., Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,083,857.PN.&OS=PN/11,083,857&RS=PN/11,083,857

***

ARON Lighting Assigned Patent for T-bar lighting Assembly

ARON Lighting, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,085,600, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a T-bar lighting assembly. The co-inventors are Josh Casement, Salem, New Hampshire, Clay Mohrman, Duxbury, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Corvese, Cumberland, Rhode Island, Terence Yeo, Boston, Massachusetts, and Timothy Kelly, Brookline, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,085,600.PN.&OS=PN/11,085,600&RS=PN/11,085,600

***

Fox Factory Assigned Patent for Suspension Damper Having Inertia Valve

Fox Factory, Braselton, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,085,503, initially filed July 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “suspension damper having inertia valve and user adjustable pressure-relief.” The co-inventors are William M. Becker, Aptos, California, Robert C. Fox, Scotts Valley, California, and Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,085,503.PN.&OS=PN/11,085,503&RS=PN/11,085,503

***

Brooks Automation Assigned Patent for Automatic Wafer Centering Method

Brooks Automation, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,088,004, initially filed Jan. 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “automatic wafer centering method and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Alexander Krupyshev, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Leigh F. Sharrock, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,088,004.PN.&OS=PN/11,088,004&RS=PN/11,088,004

***

E Ink Assigned Patent for Stylus for Addressing Magnetically-Actuated Display Medium

E Ink, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,086,417, initially filed Aug. 7, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “stylus for addressing magnetically-actuated display medium.” The co-inventors are Evan Griffith, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Samantha Morrill, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Richard J. Paolini Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,086,417.PN.&OS=PN/11,086,417&RS=PN/11,086,417

***

PhasorLab Assigned Patent for Angle of Arrival Measurements Using RF Carrier Synchronization

PhasorLab, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,085,990, initially filed April 21, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “angle of arrival measurements using RF carrier synchronization and phase alignment methods.” The co-inventors are Joshua C. Park, Billerica, Massachusetts, Cuneyt Demirdag, Nashua, New Hampshire, Glen Wolverton, Holden, Massachusetts, Devang Topiwala, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Paul McFarthing, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,085,990.PN.&OS=PN/11,085,990&RS=PN/11,085,990

***

CrowdComfort Assigned Patent for Method for Crowd-Sourced Environmental System Control, Maintenance

CrowdComfort, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,085,660, initially filed Sept. 23, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “system and method for crowd-sourced environmental system control and maintenance.” The co-inventors are B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts, Galen C. Nelson, Boston, Massachusetts, Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire, Kevin Loos, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Jeff McAulay, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,085,660.PN.&OS=PN/11,085,660&RS=PN/11,085,660

***

Berkshire Grey Assigned Patent for Bin Infeed, Removal Systems

Berkshire Grey, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,084,660, initially filed Oct. 25, 2018) developed by 19 co-inventors for “bin infeed and removal systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina, John Richard Amend Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, San Jose, California, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,084,660.PN.&OS=PN/11,084,660&RS=PN/11,084,660

***

Medtronic Assigned Patent for Implantation for Prosthetic Heart Valves

Medtronic, Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,083,573, initially filed Jan. 24, 2014) developed by five co-inventors for “delivery systems and methods of implantation for prosthetic heart valves.” The co-inventors are Timothy G. Laske, Shoreview, Minnesota, Timothy R. Ryan, Shorewood, Minnesota, Carolyn C. Majkrzak, San Clemente, California, Eliot Bloom, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and Charles Tabor, Shoreview, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,083,573.PN.&OS=PN/11,083,573&RS=PN/11,083,573

***

iRobot Assigned Patent for Obstacle Following Sensor Scheme for Mobile Robot

iRobot, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,084,172, initially filed Aug. 18, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for an “obstacle following sensor scheme for a mobile robot.” The co-inventors are Christopher M. Casey, Lexington, Massachusetts, Matthew Cross, Mason, New Hampshire, Daniel N. Ozick, Newton, Massachusetts, and Joseph L. Jones, Acton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,084,172.PN.&OS=PN/11,084,172&RS=PN/11,084,172

***

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Wall for Isolation Enhancement

Raytheon, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,089,673, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “wall for isolation enhancement.” The co-inventors are Andrew Southworth, Lowell, Massachusetts, Kevin Wilder, Derry, New Hampshire, James Benedict, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Mary K. Herndon, Littleton, Massachusetts, Thomas V. Sikina, Acton, Massachusetts, and John P. Haven, Lowell, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,089,673.PN.&OS=PN/11,089,673&RS=PN/11,089,673