N.H. patents through Aug. 22

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22.

Collision Communications Assigned Patent for Methods, Program Products

Collision Communications, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,096,063, initially filed April 30, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "methods, systems, and computer program products for optimizing a predictive model for mobile network communications based on historical context information." The co-inventors are Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Brandon Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Barry West, Temple, New Hampshire.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Dynamic Public Warning System for In-Vehicle eNodeB

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,096,032, initially filed June 16, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "dynamic public warning system for in-vehicle eNodeB." The co-inventors are Ravikiran Raje, Pune, India, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Virtualization of Evolved Packet Core to Create Local EPC

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,095,645, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for "virtualization of the evolved packet core to create a local EPC." The co-inventors are Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Systems for Transient Pulse Protection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,095,111, initially filed April 2, 2018) developed by Sam Tran, Lee, New Hampshire, for "systems and methods for transient pulse protection."

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for System for Communicating with Financial Institution

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,094,006, initially filed March 25, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a "system for communicating with a financial institution to manage disbursements over a communication network." The co-inventors are Andrew Scarborough, Reading, England, Phillip Malone, Stratham, New Hampshire, Sean Glerum, Dover, New Hampshire, Sandhya S. Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts, Melissa Mikulski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire.

4D Technologies Assigned Patent for System for Determining Competency Deficiencies

4D Technologies, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,093,875, initially filed Aug. 30, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a "system and method for determining competency deficiencies and matching between particular projects and available workers or candidates." The co-inventors are James Hancock, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Jared Germano, Nashua, New Hampshire, David Micciche, Manchester, New Hampshire, Matthew Murphy, New Durham, New Hampshire, and Daniel Dolan, Bedford, New Hampshire.

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Oxygen Mixing, Delivery

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,092,984, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by John C. Taube, Raleigh, North Carolina, for "oxygen mixing and delivery."

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Conductive Textiles

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,092,562, initially filed April 25, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "conductive textiles and uses thereof in functional devices." The co-inventors are Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Merry K. Smith, Lyme, New Hampshire.

Dartmouth College, Stealth Biologics Assigned Patent for Deimmunized Lysostaphin

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Stealth Biologics, Lyme, New Hampshire, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,091,749, initially filed June 5, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for "deimmunized lysostaphin and methods of use." The co-inventors are Karl E. Griswold, Lyme, New Hampshire, Chris Bailey-Kellogg, Strafford, Vermont, Yoonjoo Choi, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Kristina Blazanovic, Crkvina, Bosnia, Hongliang Zhao, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Deeptak Verma, Wilder, Vermont.

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Helmet for Impact Protection

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,089,833, initially filed April 24, 2018) developed by Jacques Durocher, St-Jerome, Canada, for a "helmet for impact protection."



K2M Assigned Patent for Minimally Open Interbody Access Retraction Device

K2M, Leesburg, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,083,447, initially filed Sept. 9, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for "minimally open interbody access retraction device and surgical method." The co-inventors are Josef E. Gorek, Ross, California, Linda Krisciunas, Windham, New Hampshire, Catherine Ross, Arlington, Virginia, Jennifer Haggenmaker, Summit Point, West Virginia, and Kevin Strauss, Atlanta, Georgia.

Securboration Assigned Patent for Automatically Parallelizing Sequential Code

Securboration, Melbourne, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,093,372, initially filed Aug. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "systems and methods for automatically parallelizing sequential code." The co-inventors are Jacob A. Staples, Hooksett, New Hampshire, Lee Krause, Indialantic, Florida, James B. Schneider, Melbourne, Florida, and Adam K. Kavanaugh, Orlando, Florida.

Sealed Air Assigned Patent for Method of Forming Heat-Shrunk Packing with Opening Features

Sealed Air, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,091,286, initially filed March 15, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a "method of forming heat-shrunk packing with opening features." The co-inventors are Gary Wood, Pelham, New Hampshire, Joseph Beauregard, Dracut, Massachusetts, Russell Christman, Dunstable, Massachusetts, and Mark A. Hood, Raleigh, North Carolina.

ARRIS Enterprises Assigned Patent for Method for Launching Tranverse Magnetic Waves

ARRIS Enterprises, Suwanee, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,095,369, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by 13 co-inventors for a "device and method for launching tranverse magnetic waves." The co-inventors are David B. Bowler, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Shaoting Gu, Acton, Massachusetts, Xinfa Ma, Acton, Massachusetts, Clarke V. Greene, Middletown, Connecticut, David Grubb III, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Samuel Francois, Boston, Massachusetts, Lawrence M. Hrivnak, Lowell, Massachusetts, Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire, Theodore A. Colarusso, Madbury, New Hampshire, Thomas F. Kister, Chalfont, Pennsylvania, Robert Noonan, Wauconda, Illinois, Vincent T. Lucarini, North Andover, Massachusetts, and David F. Hubbell, Stratham, New Hampshire.

Superpedestrian Assigned Patent for Systems for Aggregation of Data

Superpedestrian, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,091,024, initially filed Dec. 13, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "systems for the aggregation of data with an electrically motorized vehicle." The co-inventors are Assaf Biderman, Boston, Massachusetts, Ruben Cagnie, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Jon Stevens, Manchester, New Hampshire.

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Networkless Peer Communication

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,093,171, initially filed July 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "system and method for networkless peer communication for dual storage processor virtual storage appliances." The co-inventors are Dmitry V. Krivenok, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, Wai C. Yim, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Exagrid Systems Assigned Patent for Similarity Matching

Exagrid Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,093,151, initially filed Feb. 3, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for similarity matching. The co-inventors are Adrian T. Vanderspek, Worcester, Massachusetts, Luis Arruda, Wrentham, Massachusetts, Peter Watkins, Newton Centre, Massachusetts, Raz Zieber, Westborough, Massachusetts, and Stephen A. Smith, Bedford, New Hampshire.

TeraDiode Assigned Patent for Packages for High-Power Laser Devices

TeraDiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,095,091, initially filed Oct. 16, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "packages for high-power laser devices." The co-inventors are Bryan Lochman, Somerville, Massachusetts, Matthew Sauter, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael Deutsch, Derry, New Hampshire.