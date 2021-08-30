New Hampshire patents through Aug. 29

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.

Technical Sales Solutions Assigned Patent for Electromagnetic Pulse/High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse Filter System

Technical Sales Solutions, Weare, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,102,918, initially filed Jan. 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “electromagnetic pulse/high altitude electromagnetic pulse (EMP/HEMP) filter system.” The co-inventors are Terence Murch, Weare, New Hampshire, Thomas Griffin, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and Kenneth W. Ogden, Santa Ana, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,02,918.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,02,918&RS=PN/1,11,02,918

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for TV Whitespace Relay for Public Safety

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,102,791, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “TV whitespace relay for public safety.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Rajesh Kumar MIshra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,02,791.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,02,791&RS=PN/1,11,02,791

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for High Resolution Timing Advance Estimation

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,102,044, initially filed Sept. 25, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “high resolution timing advance estimation based on PRACH and sparse IFFT algorithm for LTE PRACH.” The co-inventors are Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, Saikat Senapati, Bangalore, India, Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India, and Ramesh Annavajjala, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,02,044.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,02,044&RS=PN/1,11,02,044

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Birefringent Spectral Demultiplexer for Hyperspectral Imaging

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,099,401, initially filed June 17, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “birefringent spectral demultiplexer for hyperspectral imaging.” The co-inventors are Jonathan D. Olson, Hanover, New Hampshire, Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire, and David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,99,401.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,99,401&RS=PN/1,10,99,401

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,099,217, initially filed April 16, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “current sensor having a flux concentrator for redirecting a magnetic field through two magnetic field sensing elements.” The co-inventors are Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, Cedric Gillet, Annecy, France, Loic Andre Messier, Vanzy, France, and Xavier Blanc, Annecy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,99,217.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,99,217&RS=PN/1,10,99,217

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Methods for Making Improved Cellulosic Products

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,098,450, initially filed Sept. 12, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “methods for making improved cellulosic products using novel press felts and products made therefrom.” The co-inventors are Anthony O. Awofeso, Appleton, Wisconsin, James Bell, Wynantskill, New York, Clemens Stortelder, Lichtenvoorde, The Netherlands, Timothy Lamers, Combined Locks, Wisconsin, and Thomas Biever, Kaukauna, Wisconsin. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,98,450.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,98,450&RS=PN/1,10,98,450

***

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Foam Heating System

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,097,493, initially filed May 19, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a foam heating system. The co-inventors are Robert J. Rose, Richmond, Virginia, Andrew T. Sinclair, Richmond, Virginia, and Ian L. Churcher, Richmond, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,97,493.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,97,493&RS=PN/1,10,97,493

***

Plasma Tech Holdings Assigned Patent for Tailing Pond Remediation

Plasma Tech Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,097,212, initially filed Aug. 20, 2018) developed by James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for tailing pond remediation. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,97,212.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,97,212&RS=PN/1,10,97,212

***

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Apparatus

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,097,070, initially filed Aug. 31, 2017) developed by eight co-inventors for an “infusion pump apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, David Blumberg, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Kevin A. Durand, Westbro, Massachusetts, Gregory R. Lanier, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Gerald M. Guay, Greensville, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,97,070.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,97,070&RS=PN/1,10,97,070

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Compositions for Altering Rate of Hydrolysis of Cured Oil-Based Materials

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,097,035, initially filed Dec. 7, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “compositions and methods for altering the rate of hydrolysis of cured oil-based materials.” The co-inventors are Keith M. Faucher, Milford, New Hampshire, Theresa K. Albergo, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,97,035.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,97,035&RS=PN/1,10,97,035

***

Soclean Assigned Patent for Devices for Ozone Sanitization

Soclean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,097,028, initially filed Jan. 26, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “devices, systems and methods for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.” The co-inventors are Michael U. Schmidt, Franklin, Massachusetts, Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and Mariusz Surowaniec, Thompson, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,97,028.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,97,028&RS=PN/1,10,97,028

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM AUG. 22 – AUG. 29

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Zero Point Assigned Patent for Bumper System

Zero Point, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,092,414, initially filed June 12, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “bumper system for an explosive ordnance disposal disruptor.” The co-inventors are Perry Allen Sasnett, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Michael Danforth Lincoln, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Joshua Keith Brammer, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,092,414.PN.&OS=PN/11,092,414&RS=PN/11,092,414

***

Aclara Technologies Assigned Patent for Harvesting Energy from Power Line Magnetic Field

Aclara Technologies, St. Louis, Missouri, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,095,125, initially filed Aug. 7, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “device and method for harvesting energy from a power line magnetic field.” The co-inventors are Richard Desmarais, Somersworth, New Hampshire, Richard Martyn, Somersworth, New Hampshire, and Michael Giovannoni, Herndon, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,095,125.PN.&OS=PN/11,095,125&RS=PN/11,095,125