N.H. town might that fell for email phishing scam (twice) might be out of luck, insurance-wise

“When Peterborough lost $2.3 million through an email scam, t joined a growing list of businesses and towns victimized by a prevalent but easily avoided type of fraud that can fall outside insurance coverage.
Officials from three other towns contacted by the Ledger-Transcript, one in Massachusetts, one in Florida and one in Colorado, said insurance has not reimbursed them for most of the losses they incurred in similar situations.
