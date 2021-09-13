N.H. patents through Sept. 12

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12.

***

Deka Products Assigned Patent for System for Remote Patient Care

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,934, initially filed Nov. 14, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for remote patient care.” The co-inventors are Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire, George W. Marchant, Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire, David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Katie A. DeLaurentis, Northbrook, Illinois, and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,109,934.PN.&OS=PN/11,109,934&RS=PN/11,109,934

***

DEKA Products Ltd Partnership Assigned Patent for Blood Circuit Assembly

DEKA Products Ltd Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,212, initially filed Dec. 9, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “blood circuit assembly for a hemodialysis system.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Milton, Florida, Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,212.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,212&RS=PN/11,110,212

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Dirty Water Distillation

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,370, initially filed Nov. 20, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “dirty water distillation and salt harvesting system, method, and apparatus.” The co-inventors are James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan, Raymond C. Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida, and Thomas Raymond Juranitch, Delray Beach, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,370.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,370&RS=PN/11,110,370

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Liquid Pressurization Pump

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,626, initially filed July 24, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “liquid pressurization pump and systems with data storage.” The co-inventors are Cedar J. Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, Jon W. Lindsay, Grantham, New Hampshire, Steve E. Voerding, New Brighton, Minnesota, and Brett A. Hansen, Mapleton, Utah. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,626.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,626&RS=PN/11,110,626

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Roll-Molding

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,632, initially filed Oct. 30, 2017) developed by Jerry G. Hodsdon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for roll-molding. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,632.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,632&RS=PN/11,110,632

***

MarstonMAP Assigned Patent for Package for Storing, Cooking Food With Temperature-Activated Ventilation

MarstonMAP, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,111,067, initially filed June 7, 2018) developed by Elizabeth Varriano-Marston, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “package for storing and cooking food with temperature-activated ventilation.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,111,067.PN.&OS=PN/11,111,067&RS=PN/11,111,067

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Storing Activated Aluminum

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,111,141, initially filed Dec. 8, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a storing activated aluminum. The co-inventors are Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,111,141.PN.&OS=PN/11,111,141&RS=PN/11,111,141

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Angle Sensor Using Eddy Currents

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,112,230, initially filed Feb. 22, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “angle sensor using eddy currents.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, and Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,112,230.PN.&OS=PN/11,112,230&RS=PN/11,112,230

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Fault-Proof Collection of Imagery for Underwater Survey

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,112,241, initially filed Oct. 29, 2019) developed by Yuri Rzhanov, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for an “apparatus and method for fault-proof collection of imagery for underwater survey.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,112,241.PN.&OS=PN/11,112,241&RS=PN/11,112,241

***

Marmon Utility Assigned Patent for Distributed Sensing System for Network Cable Systems

Marmon Utility, Milford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,112,331, initially filed March 5, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “distributed sensing system for network cable systems.” The co-inventors are Rick Williamson, Bass River, Canada, Michael P. Norton, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Sergio Arellano, Collierville, Tennessee. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,112,331.PN.&OS=PN/11,112,331&RS=PN/11,112,331

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Integrated Circuit

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,112,465, initially filed Feb. 5, 2019) developed by Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, for an “integrated circuit having insulation monitoring with frequency discrimination.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,112,465.PN.&OS=PN/11,112,465&RS=PN/11,112,465

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Isolated Data Transfer System

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,115,084, initially filed Nov. 27, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “isolated data transfer system.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Claude Fermon, Orsay, France, and Myriam Pannetier-Lecoeur, Bures sur Yvette, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,115,084.PN.&OS=PN/11,115,084&RS=PN/11,115,084

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Isolator With Three State Data Transmission

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,115,244, initially filed March 5, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “signal isolator with three state data transmission.” The co-inventors are Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, Pedram Sotoodeh Shahnani, Manchester, New Hampshire, Cory Voisine, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,115,244.PN.&OS=PN/11,115,244&RS=PN/11,115,244

***

RegDOX Solutions Assigned Patent for Secure Document Storage System

RegDOX Solutions, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,115,413, initially filed Dec. 24, 2020) developed by William Lawrence O’Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for a “secure document storage system.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,115,413.PN.&OS=PN/11,115,413&RS=PN/11,115,413

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Radio Operation Switch

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,115,953, initially filed Aug. 11, 2020) developed by Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “radio operation switch based on GPS mobility data.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,115,953.PN.&OS=PN/11,115,953&RS=PN/11,115,953



***

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for Proactive PUSCH Grants to Prevent Rate Throttling

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,000, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “proactive PUSCH grants to prevent rate throttling.” The co-inventors are Stuart D. Sandberg, Acton, Massachusetts, and Nandish Chalishazar, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,116,000.PN.&OS=PN/11,116,000&RS=PN/11,116,000

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Tissue Retraction Device, Delivery System

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,850, initially filed March 19, 2018) developed by nine co-inventors for “tissue retraction device and delivery system.” The co-inventors are Danny Shu-Huan Lee, Framingham, Massachusetts, Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island, Ryan V. Wales, Northborough, Massachusetts, Jialiang Wang, Smithfield, Rhode Island, Niklas Andersson, Wayland, Massachusetts, Gregory Hurley, Windham, New Hampshire, Jon Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts, John Unger, Wrentham, Massachusetts, and Irina Pyataeva, Moscow, Russian Federation. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,109,850.PN.&OS=PN/11,109,850&RS=PN/11,109,850

***

***

EMD Millipore Assigned Patent for Abrasion Resistant Film for Biocontainers

EMD Millipore, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,684, initially filed May 5, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “abrasion resistant film for biocontainers.” The co-inventors are David DeCoste, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Joseph Cianciolo, Hudson, New Hampshire, Michael Furbush, Dracut, Massachusetts, and John Saragosa, Melrose, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,684.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,684&RS=PN/11,110,684

***

Brooks Automation Assigned Patent for Compact Direct Drive Spindle

Brooks Automation, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,598, initially filed Dec. 3, 2019) developed by Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “compact direct drive spindle.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,598.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,598&RS=PN/11,110,598

***

iRobot Assigned Patent for Mast systems for Autonomous Mobile Robots

iRobot, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,110,595, initially filed Dec. 11, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for “mast systems for autonomous mobile robots.” The co-inventors are Patrick Chow, Santa Clarita, California), Irene Lee, South Pasadena, California, Kenneth Holm Jr., Irvine, California, Frederic D. Hook, Fontana, California, Patrick Petrossian, Azusa, California, and Fred Alibozek, Peterborough, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,110,595.PN.&OS=PN/11,110,595&RS=PN/11,110,595