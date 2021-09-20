N.H. patents through Sept. 19

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Elastic Local, Global Scheduling for Cellular Infrastructure

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,559, initially filed Oct. 31, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for “elastic local and global scheduling for cellular infrastructure.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, New Hampshire, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,22,559.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,22,559&RS=PN/1,11,22,559

***

PICA Product Development Assigned Patent for Automated External Defibrillator Monitoring Service

PICA Product Development, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,394, initially filed April 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “automated external defibrillator (AED) monitoring service.” The co-inventors are Scott Stapleford, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Richard Shevelow, Estero, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,22,394.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,22,394&RS=PN/1,11,22,394

***

Lantos Technologies Assigned Patent for Systems, Methods for Using Native References in Custom Object Design

Lantos Technologies, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,255, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by nine co-inventors for “systems and methods for using native references in custom object design.” The co-inventors are Robert J. Fei, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael L. Rishton, Reading, Massachusetts, Jonathan Aguilar, Haverhill, Massachusetts, Lydia Gregoret, Concord, Massachusetts, Keith Guggenberger, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Brett Zubiate, Duxbury, Massachusetts, Brian J. Fligor, Mansfield, Massachusetts, Xiaowei Chen, Lexington, Massachusetts, and David J. Wilfert, Rockland, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,22,255.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,22,255&RS=PN/1,11,22,255

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for System, Method of Calibrating Directional Light Source Relative to Camera’s Field of View

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,120,392, initially filed June 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method of calibrating a directional light source relative to a camera’s field of view.” The co-inventors are Drew Anthony Schena, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,20,392.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,20,392&RS=PN/1,11,20,392

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Robotic Surgery System, Method, Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,117,258, initially filed July 26, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for a “robotic surgery system, method, and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,17,258.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,17,258&RS=PN/1,11,17,258

***

IC Ceramic Consulting Assigned Patent for Powder Investment Casting Binder, Molds Derived Therefrom

IC Ceramic Consulting, Weare, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,117,186, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by David B. Price, Weare, New Hampshire, for “powder investment casting binder and molds derived therefrom.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,17,186.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,17,186&RS=PN/1,11,17,186

***

Antaya Science & Technology Assigned Patent for High-Intensity External Ion Injector

Antaya Science and Technology, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,996, initially filed July 6, 2020) developed by Timothy A. Antaya, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for a “high-intensity external ion injector.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,16,996.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,16,996&RS=PN/1,11,16,996

***

Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Devices, Methods for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage

Conformal Medical, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,510, initially filed Feb. 18, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.” The co-inventors are David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts, Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont, and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,16,510.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,16,510&RS=PN/1,11,16,510

***

Cole Haan Assigned Patent for Shoe Having Cushion within Heel Member

Cole Haan, Greenland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,283, initially filed Jan. 4, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “shoe having cushion within heel member.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey Mokos, New York, New York, Mattias Verfl, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Scott Patt, New York, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,16,283.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,16,283&RS=PN/1,11,16,283

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate Boot Having Inner Liner with Abrasion Resistant Overlay

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,280, initially filed April 13, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “skate boot having an inner liner with an abrasion resistant overlay.” The co-inventors are Gaetan Champagne, Saint-Colomban, Canada, Jean-Marie Bidal, St-Jerome, Canada, Donald Nault, St-Jerome, Canada, and Stephane Chalifoux, Blainville, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,16,280.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,16,280&RS=PN/1,11,16,280

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Helmet for Hockey, Lacrosse Player

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,273, initially filed Feb. 22, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “helmet for a hockey or lacrosse player.” The co-inventors are David H. Rudd, Vaudreuil, Canada, and Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,16,273.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,16,273&RS=PN/1,11,16,273

***

Berkshire Grey Assigned Patent for Systems, Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

Berkshire Grey, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,117,760, initially filed Oct. 25, 2018) developed by 19 co-inventors for “systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina, John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,17,760.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,17,760&RS=PN/1,11,17,760

***

Nantero Assigned Patent for Storage, Delivery Systems for Colloidal Dispersions

Nantero, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,117,289, initially filed July 19, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “storage and delivery systems for colloidal dispersions.” The co-inventors are Billy Smith, Woburn, Massachusetts, David Cook, Salem, New Hampshire, David A. Roberts, Woburn, Massachusetts, and Thomas R. Bengtson, Derry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,17,289.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,17,289&RS=PN/1,11,17,289

***

Micro-Leads Assigned Patent for Multi-Electrode Array With Unitary Body

Micro-Leads, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,116,964, initially filed Nov. 7, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “multi-electrode array with unitary body.” The co-inventors are Bryan L. McLaughlin, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Girish Chitnis, Watertown, Massachusetts,and John Ogren, Antrim, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,16,964.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,16,964&RS=PN/1,11,16,964

***

Modkit Assigned Patent for Universal Hybrid Programming Environment

Modkit, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,119,735, initially filed Sept. 4, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “universal hybrid programming environment.” The co-inventors are Edward K. Baafi, Quincy, Massachusetts, and Collin C. Reisdorf, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,119,735.PN.&OS=PN/11,119,735&RS=PN/11,119,735

***

24M Technologies Assigned Patent for Electrochemical Cells, Methods of Manufacturing Same

24M Technologies, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,121,437, initially filed Dec. 6, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “electrochemical cells and methods of manufacturing the same.” The co-inventors are Ricardo Bazzarella, Woburn, Massachusetts, Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, Tristan Doherty, Somerville, Massachusetts, and James C. Cross III, Carlisle, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,121,437.PN.&OS=PN/11,121,437&RS=PN/11,121,437

***

Ionic Materials Assigned Patent for Alkaline Metal-Air Battery Cathode

Ionic Materials, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,121,423, initially filed Oct. 30, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “alkaline metal-air battery cathode.” The co-inventors are Michael A. Zimmerman, No. Andover, Massachusetts, Alexei B. Gavrilov, Woburn, Massachusetts, G. Stephen Kelsey, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Keith Smith, Methuen, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,121,423.PN.&OS=PN/11,121,423&RS=PN/11,121,423

***

Brooks Automation Assigned Patent for Load Port Module

Brooks Automation, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,121,017, initially filed Aug. 29, 2014) developed by five co-inventors for a load port module. The co-inventors are Daniel A. Hall, West Newbury, Massachusetts, Glenn L. Sindledecker, Dracut, Massachusetts, Matthew W. Coady, Hollis, New Hampshire, Marcello Trolio, Billerica, Massachusetts, and Michael Spinazola, Wilmington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,121,017.PN.&OS=PN/11,121,017&RS=PN/11,121,017

***

Brooks Automation Assigned Patent for Substrate Transport

Brooks Automation, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,121,015, initially filed Aug. 27, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for substrate transport. The co-inventors are Daniel Babbs, Austin, Texas, Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire, Robert C. May, Austin, Texas, and Krzysztof A. Majczak, Beverly, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,121,015.PN.&OS=PN/11,121,015&RS=PN/11,121,015

***

Abiomed Assigned Patent for Data Storage, Retrieval System for Non-Contiguous Medical Device Operational Data

Abiomed, Danvers, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,120,908, initially filed Sept. 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “data storage and retrieval system for non-contiguous medical device operational data.” The co-inventors are Alessandro Simone Agnello, Peabody, Massachusetts, and Paul Roland Lemay, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,120,908.PN.&OS=PN/11,120,908&RS=PN/11,120,908

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Elastic Local, Global Scheduling for Cellular Infrastructure

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,559, initially filed Oct. 31, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for “elastic local and global scheduling for cellular infrastructure.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, New Hampshire, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,22,559.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,22,559&RS=PN/1,11,22,559