N.H. patents through Sept. 26

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for 5G Interoperability Architecture

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,240, initially filed May 28, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for 5G interoperability architecture. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts, and Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, England. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,29,240.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,29,240&RS=PN/1,11,29,240

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Signaling Storm Reduction from Radio Networks

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,046, initially filed Nov. 6, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “signaling storm reduction from radio networks.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,29,046.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,29,046&RS=PN/1,11,29,046

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Endoscope with Pannable Camera, Related Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,128,804, initially filed April 2, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for an “endoscope with pannable camera and related method.” The co-inventors are Andrew M. Haggerty, Lake Mary, Florida, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Peter K. Vondras, Somerville, Massachusetts, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Daniel B. Davis, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,28,804.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,28,804&RS=PN/1,11,28,804

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Safety Mechanism for Digital Reset State

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,128,282, initially filed Feb. 3, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “safety mechanism for digital reset state.” The co-inventors are Sergio Nicolas Deligiannis, Buenos Aires, Argentin, Lucas Intile, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Florencia Ferrer, Montevideo, Uruguay. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,28,282.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,28,282&RS=PN/1,11,28,282

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Photo-Activated Quantum Dot Capacitor Photodetectors

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,127,868, initially filed Oct. 31, 2017) developed by 12 co-inventors for “photo-activated quantum dot capacitor photodetectors.” The co-inventors are Pierre-Alain S. Auroux, Rockville, Maryland, Louise C. Sengupta, Ellicott City, Maryland, John E. King,(Ellicott City, Maryland, Idan Mandelbaum, Fair Lawn, New Jersey, James A. Stobie, Westford, Massachusetts, Laura A. Swafford, Baltimore, Maryland, Chen J. Zhang, Clarksville, Maryland, Christopher S. Badorrek, Hagerstown, Maryland, Michael J. Bowers II, Sykesville, Maryland, Myeongseob Kim, Ellicott City, Maryland, Tadd C. Kippeny, Pasadena, Maryland, and Don A. Harris, Columbia, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,27,868.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,27,868&RS=PN/1,11,27,868

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Tunnel Magnetoresistance Element Having Cobalt Iron, Tantalum Layers

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,127,518, initially filed Sept. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) element having cobalt iron and tantalum layers.” The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, Amal Hamdache, Limours, France, and Julien Voillot, Chilly Mazarin, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,27,518.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,27,518&RS=PN/1,11,27,518

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Offset, Gain Adjustment

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,837, initially filed Jan. 14, 2020) developed by Florian Kulla, Annecy, France, for a “magnetic field sensor offset and gain adjustment.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,25,837.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,25,837&RS=PN/1,11,25,837

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Volumetric Measurement Device, System, Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,597, initially filed Nov. 13, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “volumetric measurement device, system and method.” The co-inventors are; Gregory R. Lanier Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,25,597.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,25,597&RS=PN/1,11,25,597

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for System, Method for Vibration Detection with Direction Change Response Immunity Using Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,590, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for vibration detection with direction change response immunity using a magnetic field sensor.” The co-inventors are Benjamin Geiger, Auburn, New Hampshire, David Toebes, Andover, Massachusetts, and Naota Nakayama, Concord, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,25,590.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,25,590&RS=PN/1,11,25,590

Standex International Assigned Patent for Controlled Defrost for Refrigeration Systems

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,488, initially filed Nov. 14, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “controlled defrost for refrigeration systems.” The co-inventors are Teddy Glenn Bostic Jr.,Summerville, South Carolina, Gregory Joseph Deutschmann, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Chang H. Luh, Summerville, South Carolina, and Laura Steiner, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,25,488.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,25,488&RS=PN/1,11,25,488

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Method for Mounting Support Assembly

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,359, initially filed Jan. 3, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “method for mounting a support assembly.” The co-inventors are Joseph Beagen, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and William Tyler Howe, Worcester, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,25,359.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,25,359&RS=PN/1,11,25,359

DEKA Products Partnership Assigned Patent for Pressurized Vapor Cycle Liquid Distillation

DEKA Products Limited Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,123,654, initially filed Dec. 16, 2019) developed by 11 co-inventors for “pressurized vapor cycle liquid distillation.” The co-inventors are David F. Bednarek, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, Andrew S. Coll, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Timothy P. Duggan, Epsom, New Hampshire, Gustav Heinzmann, Manchester, New Hampshire, Joseph A. Hoell Jr.,Dunbarton, New Hampshire, James L. Jackson, Brookline, New Hampshire, Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, David W. McGill, Milton, Georgia, and Kingston Owens, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,23,654.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,23,654&RS=PN/1,11,23,654

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Use of Vista Agonists, Antagonists to Suppress, Enhance Humoral Immunity

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,123,426, initially filed June 11, 2015) developed by four co-inventors for the “use of vista agonists and antagonists to suppress or enhance humoral immunity.” The co-inventors are Kathy A. Green, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Li Wang, Norwich, Vermont, Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, and William R. Green, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,23,426.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,23,426&RS=PN/1,11,23,426

Neuraxis Assigned Patent for Devices for Applying Localized Thermal Therapy

Neuraxis, Sandown, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,123,222, initially filed May 16, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and devices for applying localized thermal therapy.” The co-inventors are Michael Drnek, Hampstead, New Hampshire, Dan Farley, Traverse City, Michigan, and John Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,23,222.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,23,222&RS=PN/1,11,23,222

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Skate

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,855, initially filed April 26, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a hockey skate. The co-inventors are Scott Van Horne, Calgary, Canada, David Wright Cruikshank, Delafield, Wisconsin . The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,22,855.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,22,855&RS=PN/1,11,22,855



Berkshire Holding Assigned Patent for Cleaning Kit

Berkshire Holding, Whittsett, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,955, initially filed Dec. 19, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a cleaning kit. The co-inventors are Whitmore B. Kelley Jr., Lebanon, New Hampshire, Susan E. Faile, Asheboro, North Carolina, Justin J. Autry, Durham, North Carolina, and David Capotosto, Biddeford, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,122,955.PN.&OS=PN/11,122,955&RS=PN/11,122,955

Gold Bond Building Products Assigned Patent for Antimicrobial Coating for Building Panel

Gold Bond Building Products, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,122,806, initially filed Oct. 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “antimicrobial coating for building panel.” The co-inventors are Thomas R. Wilson, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Joseph J. Bailey, Charlotte, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,122,806.PN.&OS=PN/11,122,806&RS=PN/11,122,806

Coca-Cola Assigned Patent for Methods for Vacuum Cooling Beverage

Coca-Cola, Atlanta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,492, initially filed Oct. 25, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for vacuum cooling a beverage.” The co-inventors are Jurgen Roekens, Kampenhout, Belgium, Jacobus P.M. Dessing, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, and Michael Gary Izenson, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,125,492.PN.&OS=PN/11,125,492&RS=PN/11,125,492

Symbotic Assigned Patent for Storage, Retrieval System

Symbotic, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,124,361, initially filed March 26, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “storage and retrieval system.” The co-inventors are John Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts, Stephen C. Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Foster Hinshaw, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Nathan Ulrich, Lee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,124,361.PN.&OS=PN/11,124,361&RS=PN/11,124,361

Chaossearch Assigned Patent for Efficiently Scaling Result Caching

Chaossearch, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,126,622, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for efficiently scaling result caching.” The co-inventors are Thomas Hazel, Boston, Massachusetts, David Noblet, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Rudresh Trivedi, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,126,622.PN.&OS=PN/11,126,622&RS=PN/11,126,622

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Assigned Patent for Calculating Depletion Time During Dialysis

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,123,464, initially filed June 20, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “calculating a depletion time during dialysis.” The co-inventors are David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California, and Ken Chhi, Fremont, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,23,464.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,23,464&RS=PN/1,11,23,464