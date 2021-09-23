Zoo animals getting COVID vaccines

Northern New England isn’t great zoo territory, for better or worse, but at least two area zoos have taken to giving some of their animals COVID-19 vaccines, reports WCVB-TV:

The highest risk species at Zoo New England(which owns Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham) include primates; large casts such as lions, tigers and snow leopards; and mustelids, which are a family of carnivorous mammals that include ferrets and North American river otters.

Zoos around the world are giving vaccines to some animals, often with a vaccine developed for animals. (CNN story here) : “The vaccine requires two doses and was first administered to gorillas in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in March after cases were confirmed in a group of the zoo’s large primates.”