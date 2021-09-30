Estimate: When it comes to CO2, Manchester airport takeoffs = 1/9 of all the cars in the state

A new online tool called Airport Tracker, a joint project by the non-profits International Council on Clean Transportation, ODI, and Transport and Environment, says annual takeoffs at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport produce as much CO2 as the annual pollution of 53,000 cars.

That’s about 11% of the total number of cars registered in New Hampshire, if you’re wondering.

As for Logan, the site estimates its takeoff emissions as equivalent to “1 coal plant”. Portland, Maine (PWM code) is 65,000 cars and they don’t seem to include Burlington, Vt. – I assume it’s too small.