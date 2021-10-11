N.H. patents through Oct. 10

The following federal patents were awarded in New Hampshire from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10 .



Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Multi-Depth Plane Display System with Reduced Switching Between Depth Planes



Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,138,793, initially filed Feb. 10, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “multi-depth plane display system with reduced switching between depth planes.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mark Baerenrodt, Delray Beach, Florida.

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Automatic Control of Wearable Display Device



Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,138,436, initially filed Nov. 17, 2017) developed by nine co-inventors for “automatic control of wearable display device based on external conditions.” The co-inventors are James M. Powderly, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Savannah Niles, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ali Amirhooshmand, Washington, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Carlos A. Rivera Cintron, Lake Worth, Florida, and Brian Keith Smith, Wellington, Florida.

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for System for Monitoring Additive Manufacturing Processes



Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,135,654, initially filed May 18, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “method and system for monitoring additive manufacturing processes.” The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana, Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Martin S. Piltch, Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Avent Assigned Patent for System, Method for Independent, Simultaneous Control of Multiple Radiofrequency Probes



Avent, Alpharetta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,135,003, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for a “system and method for independent or simultaneous control of multiple radiofrequency probes during an ablation procedure.” The co-inventors are Lisa M. McGregor, Chamblee, Georgia, Lee Rhein, Hollywood, Florida, Tyler W. Crone, Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph A. Cesa, Franklin, Massachusetts, Christopher W. Thurrott, Townsend, Massachusetts, Morgan Rudolph, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Scott Woodruff, Chicago, Illinois.

Johnson Controls Tyco IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Fire Notification Device with Integrated Environmental Node Sensor



Johnson Controls Tyco IP Holdings, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,137,159, initially filed Sept. 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “fire notification device with integrated environmental node sensor.” The co-inventors are Richard A. Koss, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire.

Cold Chain Technologies Assigned Patent for Method for Maintaining Temperature-Sensitive Materials



Cold Chain Technologies, Franklin, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,137,190, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by Peter Martino, Danbury, New Hampshire, for a “method and system for maintaining temperature-sensitive materials within a desired temperature range for a period of time.”

